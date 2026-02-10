Hvdc Control & Protection Electrical Design Senior Engineer
2026-02-10
The opportunity
You will be part of the HVDC Control & Protection hardware design team. Our mission is to enable the green energy transition by delivering advanced control and protection systems for HVDC technology. In this role, you will take ownership of hardware design for complex control & protection systems that power sustainable, flexible, and secure energy solutions worldwide.
"We are looking for an experienced engineer who thrives in a collaborative environment and wants to make a real impact on the future of energy. Your expertise will help us push boundaries and deliver world-class solutions."
How you'll make an impact
Lead hardware design activities for control and protection systems in HVDC projects and tenders.
Drive conceptual and detailed cubicle design, ensuring compliance with customer Act as a technical interface across multiple engineering domains, coordinating design clarifications and deviations.
Assess design risks and implement mitigation strategies to secure robust and reliable solutions.
Collaborate with global teams to share best practices and continuously improve the processes.
Engage proactively with customers and stakeholders to ensure successful delivery and satisfaction.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering.
Several years of experience in control & protection cubicle design and project execution, preferably within power systems or industrial automation.
Strong ability to work independently and take ownership of complex technical challenges.
Excellent communication and networking skills, with a collaborative mindset.
Experience with Engineering Base or similar design tools is an advantage.
As you will be part of a company that operates on the global arena, it is important that you are fluent in English. Swedish or other languages are meritorious.
What we offer
Collective agreement and flexible working hours.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both in Sweden and globally.
Mentor support during onboarding and continuous training opportunities.
A diverse and inclusive workplace with over 70+ nationalities represented in Sweden.
Supplementary parental leave compensation and access to an Employee Benefit Portal.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Applications are reviewed continuously, so don't wait - apply today. This role might be subject to a background check.
Recruiting Manager Arunkumar Natarajan, arunkumar.n@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
