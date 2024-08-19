Hvac Developer - Electronics
Techster Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Uppdragsbeskrivning
For our client we are looking for an HVAC Developer within Electronics.
Who we are:
In this department, client owns and develops most of the components connected to the climate system, including the software control and customer experience. The Team creates next generation's HVACs. Client develops most their components by full-service supplier agreements. Product requirements and system performance are verified by design and product verification tests, design reviews, rig and complete vehicle testing.
They are now looking for a consultant with expertise in electronics and component communication to bring additional knowledge and value to the team.
What you will do:
As a member of the team, you will contribute with electrical engineering competence in all phases of the HVAC development process, implement the best possible solutions and make sure the components fulfill the requirements based on Clients high quality standards.
Assure correct requirements and correct status of the deliveries regarding electromagnetic compatibility, electrical performance, electrical distribution and LIN-communication
Verify performance and functionality of the of the HVAC and the climate system, by reviewing test reports, perform rig tests and complete vehicle tests
Contribute with expertise to the development of the climate system solution, subsystem design and perform FMEAs
Plan activities, and keep the speed of the development, according to project plans
You and your skills:
The role is challenging, and you will need skills in project planning, communication and technical problem solving. Client believes you have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Electrical engineering or equivalent, and several years of relevant work experience. You need to be fluent in English, spoken and written.
Client will be looking for the following skills:
Transparent and positive team player, curious and open for new ideas
High knowledge in electronics design, software control and communication
Experienced in product development processes, knowledge in VPDS (Volvo Product Development System) is beneficial
Ability to build and maintain strong networks and relationships
Structured and strategic
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
8849106