Human Resource Business Partner
Rosemount Tank Radar AB / Administratörsjobb / Härryda Visa alla administratörsjobb i Härryda
Do you want to work close to the business and support leaders in navigating people, performance, and change in a complex global environment? This role offers broad responsibility, strong stakeholder interaction, and real impact on organizational effectiveness.
As HR Business Partner, you act as a proactive advisor and trusted partner to managers across the organization. You support leaders in all core HR areas, with particular focus on leadership, performance, talent, culture, and compliance. The role combines operational HR delivery with continuous improvement and change support.
You report to the Director Human Resources Sweden and work closely with HR colleagues across Sweden and the wider organization. The role does not include people management responsibility.
What we offer:
A professional HR environment with strong collaboration across teams and stakeholders
Opportunity to work across leadership, performance, talent, culture, and change
A broad and impactful HR Business Partner role close to the business
In This Role, Your Responsibilities Will Be:
HR Advisory & Compliance
Support managers in labour law, collective bargaining agreements, and HR-related compliance. Ensure updated processes and routines within regulated areas such as rehabilitation, organizational and social work environment (OSA), and other personnel-related obligations. Maintain union relations and participate in negotiations
Performance Management
Ensure managers are equipped to manage performance at both individual and team level. Support performance processes, targeted training efforts, performance improvement plans, and development initiatives
Process Ownership & Continuous Improvement
Collaborate with the business to develop and implement HR solutions aligned with business objectives. Analyze HRBP processes and practices, identify improvement opportunities, and implement more efficient and value-adding ways of working
Culture, Values & Wellbeing
Drive an inclusive and engaging work culture where employees feel valued and respected. Promote shared values, diversity, equality, and openness, and ensure these aspects are integrated into HR processes and daily leadership practices
Change Management
Act as a strategic partner to managers during change and transformation initiatives. Work closely with Employee Experience & Communications to support successful change implementation and adoption
Talent, Retention & Organization Design
Support recruitment, retention, and talent development efforts together with managers and recruitment teams. Proactively contribute to organizational reviews, org design, talent development, and retention initiatives to strengthen both employee experience and business results
Who You Are:
You are business-oriented, structured, and pragmatic. You build trust quickly, communicate clearly, and are comfortable balancing operational delivery with longer-term development. You thrive in a role with multiple stakeholders and where judgement, integrity, and collaboration are key.
For This Role, You Will Need:
University degree (Bachelor Level) or equivalent experience
Extensive experience in a broad HR Business Partner or HR Generalist role
Strong knowledge of Swedish labor law and collective bargaining agreements
Experience working with unions and local negotiations
Proven ability to support and challenge managers in HR-related matters
Strong interpersonal and advisory skills
Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
Preferred Qualifications That Set You Apart:
Experience from organizations with both Blue-collar and White-collar employees
Strong knowledge of Teknikavtalet
Our Culture & Commitment to You:
At Emerson, we prioritize a workplace where every employee is valued, respected, and empowered to grow. We foster an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and diverse perspectives-because we know that great ideas come from great teams. Our commitment to ongoing career development and growing an inclusive culture ensures you have the support to thrive. Whether through mentorship, training, or leadership opportunities, we invest in your success so you can make a lasting impact. We believe diverse teams, working together are key to driving growth and delivering business results.
WHY EMERSON
Our Commitment to Our People
At Emerson, we are motivated by a spirit of collaboration that helps our diverse, multicultural teams across the world drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable. And we want you to join us in our bold aspiration.
We have built an engaged community of inquisitive, dedicated people who thrive knowing they are welcomed, trusted, celebrated, and empowered to solve the world's most complex problems - for our customers, our communities, and the planet. You'll contribute to this vital work while further developing your skills through our award-winning employee development programs. We are a proud corporate citizen in every city where we operate and are committed to our people, our communities, and the world at large. We take this responsibility seriously and strive to make a positive impact through every endeavor.
At Emerson, you'll see firsthand that our people are at the center of everything we do. So, let's go. Let's think differently. Learn, collaborate, and grow. Seek opportunity. Push boundaries. Be empowered to make things better. Speed up to break through. Let's go, together.
ABOUT EMERSON
Emerson is a global leader in automation technology and software. Through our deep domain expertise and legacy of flawless execution, Emerson helps customers in critical industries like life sciences, energy, power and renewables, chemical and advanced factory automation operate more sustainably while improving productivity, energy security and reliability.
With global operations and a comprehensive portfolio of software and technology, we are helping companies implement digital transformation to measurably improve their operations, conserve valuable resources and enhance their safety.
We offer equitable opportunities, celebrate diversity, and embrace challenges with confidence that, together, we can make an impact across a broad spectrum of countries and industries.
