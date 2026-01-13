HSE Specialist
2026-01-13
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an engaged and driven HSE Specialist to support and develop environmental, energy, and sustainability work across a nationwide workshop environment. You will play a key role in strengthening sustainability awareness, reducing environmental impact, and ensuring the organization's environmental management approach is effective and compliant.
The role combines strategic and hands-on work, where you collaborate closely with local operations, participate in internal initiatives, and act as a key point of contact in environmental matters.
Job DescriptionDevelop, manage, and continuously improve the environmental management system, including ISO 14001 and ISO 50001
Support workshops and internal projects with environmental and sustainability expertise
Serve as the main contact for authorities, municipalities, and other external stakeholders during inspections and follow-ups
Ensure compliance with laws and requirements through self-assessments, controls, and reporting
Act as an internal auditor within quality, occupational health and safety, environment, and energy
Deliver training and promote engagement in HSE topics across the organization
RequirementsRelevant post-secondary education in environment, natural sciences, sustainable development, engineering, or similar
At least 5 years of relevant professional experience working independently with environmental and sustainability initiatives in an operational setting
Experience working with environmental management, preferably in accordance with ISO 14001 and ISO 50001
Strong knowledge of environmental legislation, regulations, and chemical product handling, and how to apply these in practice
Experience working with governing documents and management systems within the environmental field, including processes and instructions
Experience collaborating with authorities and managing authority-related dialogue
Strong communication skills and ability to train and engage others in HSE topics, verbally and in writing, in Swedish and English
B driver's license and willingness to travel to workshops as needed
Nice to haveExperience conducting internal audits across multiple areas such as quality, occupational health and safety, environment, and energy
Application
