HSE Inspector
2026-01-25
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
TUSA Energi AB is expanding its health, safety, and environment (HSE) team for a major industrial construction and installation project. We are now recruiting an experienced HSE Inspector to support field inspections, audits, and compliance monitoring on construction sites in Boden, Sweden.
Work duties
Conduct regular HSE inspections and site audits to ensure compliance with HSE regulations and project requirements
Monitor ongoing work activities and verify that safe working practices and site procedures are followed
Identify hazards, risks, and non-conformities, and report findings to site management with clear corrective action proposals
Follow up on corrective and preventive actions and verify implementation on site
Support incident and near-miss reporting, investigations, and documentation
Verify that risk assessments, method statements, and HSE procedures are implemented and maintained
Participate in toolbox talks, safety briefings, and HSE meetings
Maintain inspection records, reports, and HSE documentation in an accurate and timely manner
Collaborate closely with site management, supervisors, engineers, and subcontractors on HSE matters
Qualifications
Education or training within occupational health and safety, HSE, engineering, or a related field is considered an advantage
Minimum 2 years of experience in an HSE inspection or safety role within construction, industrial installation, or similar projects
Strong understanding of inspection routines, compliance monitoring, and workplace safety requirements
Good reporting and documentation skills, with the ability to communicate findings clearly
Ability to work independently in a site environment and manage priorities effectively
English required
Turkish and/or Swedish are considered strong advantages
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time employment: 40 hours per week
Saturday work may be required depending on project needs
Overtime is compensated according to Swedish labor law and applicable agreements
Camp accommodation provided: private room with bathroom and kitchen access
Three meals per day provided by employer
Internal transport between camp and worksite included
Employment follows all applicable Swedish labor laws, including work environment and safety regulations
Mandatory workplace insurances according to Swedish requirements
Personal protective equipment (PPE) provided
ID06 registration arranged and paid by employer
Mandatory safety training included
Salary is offered at a competitive market level for this type of HSE inspection role. All required workplace insurances are included and aligned with Swedish industry standards and union-based protections for comparable positions.
Workplace
Project site is located in Boden, Sweden.
How to apply
Send your CV and certificates to:info@tusaenergi.se
Application period
We recruit for this position on an ongoing basis and applications are reviewed continuously.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
Email your CV to info@tusaenergi.se
