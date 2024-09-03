Hris Specialist
Boliden Mineral AB / Datajobb / Skellefteå Visa alla datajobb i Skellefteå
2024-09-03
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boliden Mineral AB i Skellefteå
, Norsjö
, Lycksele
, Malå
, Gällivare
eller i hela Sverige
Boliden Group HR is seeking an
Group HRIS Specialist
Do you want to work actively with enhancing processes and developing our common Human Resource Information System? Join Boliden and contribute to the growth and success of our organization.
Description
As a HRIS Specialist you will manage and develop our common digitalized HR processes in Workday together with process owners and business partners. You will be part of Group HR and our HRIS team, with the goal to unify and simplify the HR technology portfolio to support the Business. Together we achieve more!
In this role, you will:
• Design, implement, and deploy HR Technology and improve our HR processes to support and meet business goals and objectives, providing guidance and consultation as required.
• Conduct system administration including security maintenance, business process configuration, tenant configuration, data loads, integration and release analysis.
• Support the accuracy and integrity of data by supporting risk and audit activities, security assessments, and access reviews.
• Identify and prioritize enhancements that will improve user experience, drive adoption, and maintain overall system hygiene and health.
• Participate in projects and perform other duties as assigned.
Within our HRIS team we have divided the work into different areas of expertise:
• Employee lifecycle: Staffing processes
• Recruiting
• Compensation & Benefits
• Talent & Learning
• Reporting, Data & Security
All team members are expected to have basic knowledge within multiple areas and to be a Specialist in one or two. We offer you to be part of an ambitious team and to build relations with the entire HR community within Boliden.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you have:
• Experience of working within HR operations with staffing processes and a genuine interest in digital solutions
or
• Experience of digital solutions and a genuine interest in HR operations.
We are looking for a team player that is problem solving, innovative and results driven with a strong attention to detail. Within our team we work closely with Business, HR & IT organization.
The position requires great communications skills and that you are fluent in English, both written and verbal, beneficial if you also have language skills in Swedish, Finnish or Norwegian. Drivers license.
Full time assignment starting as soon as possible. You will be located at one of our business locations in Sweden, Finland, Norway or Ireland.
Apply now
Every trip on the Boliden is unique, what will yours look like? Apply now with your CV, last day to apply is Monday 30nd September 2024.
If you share our passion for improvements, we love to hear from you!
Contact us
For more information about the job opportunity, please contact Johanna Bergvall, HRIS Manager, Boliden Group HR, Johanna.bergvall@boliden.com
.
Questions regarding your application are answered by Talent Acquisition Partner, Janet Werner, janet.werner@boliden.com
.
Trade union information is available from Ingela Scherling Saco +46 70 272 08 68, +46 910 70 42 40, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 and Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.
If you are a representative of a recruiting firm, please refrain from contacting us about this posting. We appreciate your consideration.
Keywords: job open position HRIS specialist people human resource information system workday people management software human capital management system hcm it specialist HR specialist HRIT HCM Core Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8877427