2023-10-17
Cambio is a market-leading supplier with a comprehensive offering for the entire healthcare and care chain. The goal is to offer the most innovative and cohesive solutions for regions and municipalities. We are growing continuously and now have about 900 employees in several countries.
Do you want to make a difference for our employees and managers at Cambio, so they can make a difference for society? Then this People Success Generalist (a role also known as HR-generalist in other companies) role might be for you!
People Success Generalist
Cambio is looking for a People Success Generalist to join our People Success (PS) team placed in Linköping or Stockholm. In your role as a PS Generalist, you will be part of our PS Core-team, and to sum up briefly, handle the employee lifecycle and the different tasks that it entails at Cambio. Your daily scope of work is varied, and to give some examples, your tasks include everything from processing salaries together with our external salary provider, to issuing employment contracts and helping our employees and managers with different personnel related questions. In addition to that you will also act as a first line support in matters regarding PS, handling employee leaves, auditing and maintaining employee records in our HR-system Workday, terminations, and support and collaborate with the other members of our brilliant team!
From time to time, you will get the opportunity to participate in or drive different HR-related or company related projects, both locally and globally.
Our offices in Linköping and Stockholm are both centrally located with good commuting options. At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust, "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
We are looking for a person who enjoys working in a fast-paced, international environment, who likes to drive own initiatives but also enjoys collaboration.
You are a relationship builder, communicative with colleagues both within the PS team and with the rest of our colleagues at Cambio, thorough in what you do, proactive and reflective when working and making decisions, and self-driven. You have the ability to work unsupervised, prioritize tasks and you are well structured and organized. You also enjoy a good laugh and the occasional festivity with your colleagues.
Requirements
• University degree or other post-secondary education within relevant field
• 2+ years working experience working in broad roles as an HR-administrator, HR- generalist or similar
• Good understanding of Swedish labor laws
• Experience of working with an HR/HCM system
• Good communication skills, both verbal and written, in both Swedish and English
It's a bonus if you
• Have worked within the IT-industry.
• Have experience of working with Workday (our HRM)
• Have a fundamental understanding of best practice as it relates to core HR activity; meaning compensation, benefits etc.
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
The PS Generalist will have access to sensitive personal data and a background check on the final candidate will be required.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us at here!
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
Cambio
