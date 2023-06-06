HR Specialist
2023-06-06
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
In 2021 we started operations in seven countries in Europe, and are still growing, so you can imagine that there are loads to be done. So, if you are a passionate people-person who loves the challenge of finding a new way to HR and enjoys an environment where things are not 100% settled, join us as our new
HR Specialist
You'll support our HRBPs in all organizational and administrative HR topics being a vital part of defining how to work now and in the future. Our work culture is very collaborative and supportive, so you will not be on your own.
You are based in our Gothenburg HQ and report to our Manager Talent & Organization.
What you'll do
Responsibilities incl. but not limited to:
• Being the first point of contact for our employees around Europe whom you'll support, reassure and offer help by resolving their queries
• Entry, updating, and maintenance of employee master data with the help of our HR system
• Prepare employment documents, certificates, and other HR-related documents
• Support our HRBP with diverse HR topics and projects
What you bring
• A few years of experience in supporting HR functions
• Good command of Swedish and English languages
• Digital savviness
• Previous experience in cooperating with the unions in Sweden will be seen as a benefit
To successfully manage the job you need to have a genuine interest in people, and you are a natural networker - with internal and external stakeholders.
Working for Lynk & Co
The gross monthly salary range for this role is SEK 37-39K depending on experience.
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com) (https://careers.lynkco.com/pages/why-lynk-co)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence-based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs (https://help.alvalabs.io/en/collections/1831924-for-candidates)
to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 19th of June We will do an ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
