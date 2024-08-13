HR Project Coordinator
2024-08-13
We are currently looking for a positive and driven HR Project Coordinator to join a large and well-known company in Gothenburg that is expanding their fantastic team. You will be part of the HR Solutions Team and report to the Head of HR Solutions. This is a full-time consulting assignment starting on October 1, 2024, and running through March 31, 2025.
About the position
This is what you will spend most of your time with the coming year
• Coordination among colleagues and stakeholders ensuring that everyone has the supplies and resources to complete their assigned tasks on time.
• Organizing and communicating project details to stakeholders.
• Monitoring the daily progress of projects and initiatives to keep deadlines and workflows on time.
• Facilitate plans and ongoing activities- we use Office 365 with Teams as a main tool.
• Scheduling meetings and appointments.
• Promote and improve dialogues at all levels.
• Documenting key workflows and taking notes.
This is what we would like you to bring
• Experience in global project coordination
• Critical thinking, sense making and problem-solving skills.
• Organizational skills and self-management
• Customer value driven mindset
• Good communication skills
• Flexibility
• IT knowledge and interest are important to succeed in this role, PC Skills including Office 365 suite.
Your profile
Are this company the right match for you?
We are looking for a profile with experience in project coordination, or comparable, with an inspiring and positive mindset and an interest in organizing and structuring projects and initiatives within the team. We believe that you are a committed, credible, and trusted professional with a proven track record. You understand the needs of a complex business, explore solutions and share information with many different local and global stakeholders. You have exceptional communication skills, good self-management skills and work with energy, enthusiasm, and flexibility. You have a self-motived drive to always improve something good to something even better with our customer in focus.
As a person you are or have:
• Structured and organized, process oriented, with experience of working with lean methods and tools.
• Customer focused with the ability to build relations and a proactive engagement with stakeholders and end users.
• Strong communication skills, including an excellent level of verbal and written English and Swedish
