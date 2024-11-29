HR Payroll Specialist
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Are you service minded and organised with experience from Payroll or Finance? Find your next challenge in our highly skilled HR team.
Quality and accuracy are cornerstones for our Payroll Services. Our Payroll team ensures that our payroll provider receives payroll data timely and accurately. We belong to the HR Service Centre in Lund, a centralised HR Service organization for all Tetra Pak companies in Sweden, with the aim to deliver high value HR services to all managers and employees in Sweden.
To further strengthen the team, we are now recruiting a Payroll Expert based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
Professional handling of Payroll related inquiries and tickets such as extra payments, changes in working schedules and bank accounts etc.
Secure the interface to external payroll provider as well as manual inputs, knowledge about time and attendance- and payroll system, the accurate accounting process related to payroll and other payroll related systems.
Ensures Payroll process is delivered accurately and timely and ensures compliance with statutory requirements and company policies
Administration of tasks connected to Employee recognition and termination such as Employee certificates and letter of recommendation.
Support in internal and external audits
Identifying client needs through collaboration and interactions
Contribute to developing our Payroll Services by standardizing and simplifying the way we work
Gatekeeping of Payroll system and ensuring quality
Run quality controls and reports and deliver HR data and statistics to clients.
Participate in projects as applicable.
We believe you have
At least 3 years of experience in the Payroll or Finance area in a multinational or large company
Relevant educational background within Human Resources or Finance
You have overall excellent MS Office skills and especially Excel skills, and you are eager to learn and develop these skills further
Knowledge from working with Payroll activities in other countries is seen as a great benefit
Knowledge of personal income tax legislation, labour law is beneficial
Experience from a Payroll system is seen as highly beneficial as well as experience from SAP Success factors or another advanced business system
Knowledge of payroll in any other Nordic country is a plus.
As a person you are open, curious and committed, service-minded and accurate colleague wanting to expertly learn and work with Tetra Pak 's Payroll Services and administration. To succeed in the role, it is important that you are well organized and thorough with details. It is also essential that you possess good communication and collaboration skills.
And lastly, it is required that you have excellent Swedish and English skills, spoken as well as written.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-12-12.
To know more about the position contact Elsa Ribeiro at +35 1214165655
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson at +46 46 36 2964
For trade union information, contact the Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers, Lars Haraldsson, at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen, Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND
Tetra Pak
9036280