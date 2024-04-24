Hr & Ohs System Expert
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
HR & OHS System Expert
Job summary
Do you want to work in a global team in a position with wide responsibility, independent and varying work and with lots of contacts across the organization?
We are now looking for HR Service System Expert to the resource pool within Global Information Management in Lund, Sweden.
Tetra Pak Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the information management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to automate our business processes making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its customers. Global IM has approx. 750 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton in the USA and in Singapore.
Innovation is at the core of everything we do and strengthens our commitment to making food safe and available, everywhere. Services play an important role in our portfolio helping to address our customer operational needs, such as performance improvements and cost reduction. We believe we can make a step change by leveraging the benefits of digitalization in bringing our global competence and know-how closer to customer. With digitalisation of our services and products we aim to continue our innovation legacy and accelerate the speed of exciting new services.
Location is flexible and can be based in Lund in Sweden, Budaors in Hungary, Modena in Italy, or Singapore. Travelling not more than 30 days per year is expected.
What you will do
As HR & OHS System Expert you ensure that the application design and development follow the architecture standards and is aligned to requested best practises.
• Ensure expert knowledge within the subject area (i.e., core HR processes), both technical and functional.
• Assess mandatory and potential configuration changes including new releases. Responsible for configuration of approved workflows / configuration changes.
• Subject area will be assigned to the selected candidate based on expertise and area of interest.
• Be an integral part of a team of system experts and be able to support the service delivery targets.
• Collaborate with internal HR Organization and external stakeholders such as SAP and partners.
• Lead the supplier collaboration for operational issues and improvements in the areas of responsibility.
We believe you have
As an individual, you tend to operate beyond traditional boundaries and employ systematic reasoning and approaches to tackle challenging problems while also working in conjunction with your team to deliver effective solutions. You always drive for results and are a consistently top performer with a very bottom-line orientation. Also, you have a high interest to learn new things and think outside the box.
The successful candidate has a strong background in understanding HR processes, understanding and experience of HR process and HR organization within Tetra Pak is a plus. You have a good functional knowledge of SuccessFactors and how data is updated, workflows and configurations is a plus. In addition, we also would like to see that you have strong proven collaboration and stakeholder management skills. Your communication skills, both verbal and written, in English are excellent.
We offer you
• Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
• Culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our engineering experts drives visible results
• Equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
• Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
