HR Manager Sweden
Scandic Hotels AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2025-10-07
Scandic is the leading hotel company in the Nordics. We want to be like a friend in town for people on the road - and friends know what friends need. We believe that great hospitality starts with us, in every role and every interaction. What you do here makes a real difference. A warm welcome, a thoughtful detail or support for a colleague - your actions shape the moments that matter for our guests, for each other and for the world around us. At Scandic, you can be yourself, use your strengths and let your passion create experiences people want to return to. Together, we make everyone feel welcome and at home - just like friends do.
We are now looking for an HR Manager to support one of our Swedish districts and contribute to Scandic's continued success.
This is a broad and hands-on HR role, closely connected to our hotel operations. You will work as a trusted advisor to the District Director and loc
Who you are
You are open-minded, empathetic and confident in your role, bringing strong integrity, self-awareness, drive and clear communication.
You enjoy being close to the business, building relationships and supporting managers to grow and succeed. You are structured and proactive and thrive in a high-paced and people-intensive environment.
You bring:
• 5+ years of broad HR experience, with strong experience in labour law and union relations.
• Solid understanding of collective agreements and Swedish HR legislation
• Experience from people-intensive, fast-paced environments with both blue- and white-collar employees
• A strong business mindset and the ability to support leaders in aligning people and operations
• Strong stakeholder management and communication skills
• Relevant academic background or equivalent practical experience
• Full professional fluency in both Swedish and English
Why Scandic?
Scandic Hotels is highly committed and proactive when it comes to Diversity & Inclusion initiatives. We are also responsible corporate citizens and actively engaged in sustainability efforts. We have a long history of driving sustainability action in the hospitality industry. With around 20,000 team members, over 10 million guests and 4 million meetings a year - we have great power to drive transformation and inspire change at scale, for a better and more sustainable tomorrow.
Our HQ is situated in newly renovated spaces right by Hagaparken on Sveavägen 167 in Stockholm. We love to be in the office but are a flexible workplace and offer a hybrid setup that suits our team members. Join in on our warm and inclusive culture and take part in all our different social activities.
How to apply
We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis - so don't wait to apply!
In this process we are collaborating with &Partners so if you have any questions, feel free to contact our recruitment partners at :
Sofia Cohn : +46 735 216 579, sofia.cohn@andpartners.se
Join us and help shape everyday HR at Scandic - with care, courage and commitment.
We know that we reach further when we assent to our differences. At Scandic we want you to be yourself and develop in the direction you want to go, with the foundation of safe conditions and fair agreements. Bring your experiences, engagement and your way of thinking - contribute to a culture where we genuinely care about each other, our guests and our planet. Welcome to Scandic.
Do you share our values?
BE A PRO BE YOU BE CARING BE BOLD
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandic Hotels AB
(org.nr 556299-1009), https://www.scandichotels.se/ Arbetsplats
Scandic Hotels Sverige Jobbnummer
9544459