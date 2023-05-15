Hr Koordinator
2023-05-15
Join Electrolux Professional Group as:
HR COORDINATOR
Ljungby, Sweden
Make coming to work here feel more like coming home.
ABOUT THE JOB
We are looking for a dedicated and passionate HR Coordinator, to join our HR Community at the Ljungby site. We believe that people are the core of our business, and we work hard everyday to make all of our employees feel supported, empowered and engaged.
To be successful in this role, we believe You are someone who identifies with our core values, and who is able to handle confidential information while demonstrating considerable use of tact, diplomacy, discretion and sound judgement. You see yourself as a highly efficient and organised person, who is able to work and deliver under pressure in cross-functional teams.
Your main responsibilities will be:
HR Administration & Coordination
Yearly wheel of HR - update and proactively schedule nextcoming tasks/eductaions
Drive and execute certain projects assigned by HRBP
Communication to stakeholders both in Swedish and English
75% will be dedicated to the Ljungby Plant
25% wil be dedicated to the Nordic and UK Commercial org. in both Laundry & Food
ABOUT YOUR TASKS
As a Human Resources Coordinator, you will assist the department in implementing various HR programmes and procedures:
You will provide support to the HR Business Partner in daily operations
Assisting with reporting activity including conducting some HR related trainings and introductions.
Updating forms, policies, procedures and organisation chart.
Support the operational process for compensation and benefits.
Developing internal communication
Assisting in the preparation and implementation of annual and periodic activities and projects, including appraisal talks, employee engagement survey, programmes, salary review and business insights.
Administration of the service awards programme.
services, negotiation of discounts for employees.
Managing internships, collection and preparation of requested documents and data, welcoming new interns.
ABOUT YOU
University Degree in Human Science
Fluent in spoken and written English
2-3 years of relevant experience
Experience from working in an international environment
Excellent communication skills
Grounded and reliable
Experience from working in industrial area with both with BC and WC
Feel comfortable in educating employees in larger groups
Be able to handle and maintain big number of data/records in excel
REQUIRED COMPETENCES
The company has four Guiding Principles to guide the behaviour and culture, that will allow us to deliver on our strategy:
Be Customer Obsessed - you are focused on delivering value to the customers, both internal and external
Build Trust - you are accountable and deliver on your commitments. You welcome healthy debates and honest conversations. You are honest - especially about your mistakes and learn from your setbacks.
You collaborate and enable others to deliver.
Be Bold - You take action to deliver better outcomes. You seek diversity and inclusion by actively pursuing diverse perspectives and creating an inclusive environment.
You bring new ideas to the table and take risks with confidence, supporting courageous decision-making that inspires progress and growth.
Act Sustainably - You consider the growth and development of our people to be as important as preserving our environment and take decisions that reflect our effort to build a better future. You always act ethically.
ABOUT OUR BENEFITS
Fair compensation and benefits package in line with the market
Flexible hybrid workplace that includes remote and in-office roles
Room to express your potential, develop and strengthen your competences
Continuous learning opportunities
Diversified, multi-cultural environment
About the Electrolux Professional Group
About the Electrolux Professional Group
The Electrolux Professional Group is one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are manufactured in 12 plants in seven countries and sold in over 110 countries. In 2022, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 11bn and approximately 4,000 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com
