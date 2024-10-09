HR Domestic Manager
2024-10-09
Médecins Sans Frontières Sweden is looking for HR Domestic Manager
Our HR Domestic Unit of six people is looking for a new manager to our office in Stockholm. Human Resources at MSF Sweden is a strategic partner and enabler dedicated to attracting, recruiting, developing and deploying domestic and international staff. Through clear ways of working that simplify the experience. Human Resources co-creates a culture of belonging, development and commitment, empowering our staff to fulfill our mission. People are key to achieving MSF's social mission. We provide a channel through which our staff can express their humanitarian ideal to save lives and alleviate suffering.
The role and unit
The HR Domestic Unit work with following areas and you are therefore responsible for;
• Talent, succession, recruitment and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
• Learning and development
• Compensation and benefits/analytics and reporting
• Payroll and occupational health
• HR Systems, Compliance and GDPR
• Strategic HR Advisor support to manager
As HR Domestic Unit Manager you are responsible for staff, budget and ensure a health and sustainable working environment for the unit. You will be member of the HR Management Team with joint responsibility for the delivery and strategic development of MSF Sweden's HR objectives together with the other HR managers.
We are looking for you with
Strong commitment to MSF principles and humanitarian values
Leadership and people management experience, minimum 5 years as HR Manager
Academic degree, preferably in Human Resource Management (or other relevant area) or equivalent proven experience
Experience of providing HR support to managers within the Human Resource area as well as strategic advice to senior management in HR resource planning
Knowledge of Swedish Labour Law and understanding of the Swedish context
Working with the Union and knowledge about Collective bargaining agreements
Experience in HR Administration, payroll and Comp & Ben
Proven experience of handling complex individual cases
Proven experience of leading meetings as well as facilitating workshops
Fluency in English, written and spoken
Excellent user of common IT tools, including MS Office Package (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
As a person you have a high personal integrity and are a relationship building person. You have excellent judgment and can be diplomatic in complex situations. As a manager you are encouraging, supporting and trust your employees.
It's very valuable if you have
Experience of working in a humanitarian/non-governmental organisation
Swedish language skills, written and spoken
The social environment at MSF Sweden
As an employee at MSF Sweden you will be part of a movement providing people with medical aid and humanitarian care. We work in an international, informal and welcoming environment. All of us working for MSF Sweden have a strong engagement to our common goal, saving lives and alleviate suffering. We are a value-based organization which is strongly felt whether you work in the field, as a volunteer or in the office. We work in teams, which means we all must take responsibility, trust each other and work on giving and taking feedback. We are easy going and never hesitate when someone needs our help. We want you to feel respected, whoever you are. Working at MSF means you have the possibility to take initiative and, in that way, learn and grow, both on an individual and a team level. To be able to save lives and alleviate suffering, communication is essential, both internally between the office and projects, and externally from us to the world.
Employment terms and conditions
Type of contract: Permanent contract
Entry date: ASAP
Goal oriented working time (37,5 hours/week is full time)
Salary: 46 026 SEK/month. The salary is set according to the MSF Sweden Salary policy. Previous work experience, in addition to the years of requirement, (minimum 2 years) in the same or highly similar role will give an additional 2,5 % or max 5 % salary increase (depending on length of experience). This will be evaluated and calculated if shortlisted for interview.
Benefits: Pension and insurances in accordance with the CBA, wellness contribution (2000 SEK/year) and one wellness hour per week.
Vacation: 30 days/year
Full compensation day 1-14 of sick leave
Work Style: Hybrid. Possibility to partly work remotely
As an employee with MSF Sweden you are bound by the collective bargaining agreement for non-profit organisations between Fremia and Unionen & Akademikerförbunden.
If you do not have working visa in Sweden, we can provide assistance with that process. But MSF Sweden do not stand for relocation costs.
Apply no later than October 20th with resume and answer the questions on motivation in our recruitment system. We only accept application through our recruitment system. MSF values diversity and is committed to create an inclusive working environment. We are an equal opportunity employer, who welcomes all qualified applications. We encourage you to apply without a photo in your CV and only focus on presenting achievements, skills, and experience relevant to the job.
Questions regarding the role? Please contact HR Director Samar Perez Lennart, samar.perez.lennart@stockholm.msf.org
Local Union Representative (Unionen) is Mia Hejdenberg, mia.hejdenberg@stockholm.msf.org
We are looking forward to reviewing your application!
Doctors without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an international medical humanitarian organization determined to bring quality medical care to people in crises around the world, when and where they need regardless of religion, ethnical background or political view. Our fundamental principles are neutrality, impartiality, independence and medical ethics. In Sweden we raise funds, recruit staff, communicate, advocate for change and provide operational services to contribute to saving lives and alleviating suffering in the world. We are around a hundred people working for MSF Sweden at our office at Liljeholmen, Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Läkare Utan Gränser
Fredsborgsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
100 74 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8946770