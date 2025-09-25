HR Coordinator to Web Manuals
Web Manuals International AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2025-09-25
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Web Manuals International AB i Malmö
At Web Manuals, we're redefining aviation with our state-of-the-art SaaS solutions. Our mission? To revolutionize how aviation professionals work while reaching new heights of innovation and service. As a bootstrapped company, we chart our own course, breaking barriers and setting our sights on the stars and beyond. We're proud to offer an environment where you can soar - both professionally and personally - and explore a world of opportunities within an international team.
With offices in Malmö (HQ), San Diego, New York, Singapore and Sydney, we're growing rapidly. Now, we're on the hunt for an HR Coordinator to join our team in Malmö! Take the leap and join Web Manuals on our journey to revolutionize aviation-apply today!
About the role
At Web Manuals, our people are at the center of everything we do. You'll be part of a welcoming, forward-looking team where collaboration and innovation fuel our daily work. We believe in growth - for both the business and every individual - and you'll have the chance to contribute to meaningful initiatives that shape our culture and drive our success. As an HR Coordinator, you'll play a key role in our Employee Experience Team, working alongside our Chief People Officer and HR Business Partner. Your responsibilities will span recruitment, employee experience, and HR administration. In this role, you'll collaborate closely with colleagues across the organization and report directly to the CPO.
Your key responsibilities
Partner with managers throughout the recruitment cycle, including job profile creation, job adverts, candidate screening, reference checks, and ensuring a positive candidate experience.
Plan and run internal events to strengthen our culture and employer brand, while also overseeing welcome packages for new hires.
Keep HR systems, the intranet, and shared drives up to date, coordinate quarterly pulse surveys, and follow up on onboarding and offboarding activities.
Support office-related tasks such as liaising with landlords and vendors, and assist employees with work permit applications through Migrationsverket.
What we're looking for
We're looking for someone who is motivated, adaptable, and thrives on collaboration. You'll bring integrity and strong time-management skills to balance multiple priorities. You also have:
A bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management
Experience in recruitment and/or HR operations.
Strong communication skills in English (written and spoken)
It's considered a plus if you also have:
Experience with HR KPIs and data analysis
Knowledge in Swedish labor laws
International HR experience
Other information
Start date: ASAP
Location: Malmö
Work extent: Full-time
As part of our recruitment process, we use the Predictive Index (PI) assessment to ensure a great fit between your skills and our company culture.
A criminal record check will also be conducted during the final stage, in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Web Manuals International AB
(org.nr 556942-2685) Jobbnummer
9527311