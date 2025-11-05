HR Contact Support
2025-11-05
Your New Role We are now looking for a Junior HR Support to join our client's HR team in Gothenburg. In this role, you will be the first point of contact for employees, managers, and HR Business Partners regarding HR-related matters. You will provide frontline support by responding to inquiries received via phone and email, ensuring a smooth and positive employee experience.
You will also contribute to the development of self-service solutions by maintaining and improving HR portals or intranets, giving employees easy access to HR policies, programs, and information such as payroll, benefits, and personal data updates. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to gain hands-on experience within HR operations in a global and professional environment.
To succeed in this role, you will need: Basic understanding of HR policies and processes
Excellent communication and service-oriented mindset
Strong organizational and administrative skills
Ability to handle confidential information with discretion
Who You Are
You are a proactive and solution-oriented person who enjoys helping others and thrives in a structured environment. You are detail-focused, adaptable, and motivated to learn and grow within HR. Your positive attitude and ability to build trust will make you a valued colleague in the team.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters Working model: On-site in Gothenburg Salary: According to agreement Start date: 2025-12-01 End date: 2026-06-30, with the possibility of extension Application deadline: 2025-11-11 Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex
Lön enligt överenskommelse
