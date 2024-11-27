Hr Business Partner Hvdc Engineering
2024-11-27
The opportunity
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Hitachi Energy HVDC is now offering the role as local HR Business Partner for HVDC Engineering in Sweden to support the highly dynamic HVDC business, where you will be part of a strong and committed global HR Business Partner team.
You as a person has broad HR experience working in an international environment. With ease, you manage and collaborate with people on all levels of the organization with a service minded approach. You have great interest in supporting people matters in a global organization, ensuring compliance, and leading and inspiring teams.
You value collaboration, knowledge sharing, appreciate transparency and you see diversity of thoughts as a key strength for the growth of our people & business
How you 'll make an impact
Work very close with Global HR team with an attentive and exploring mind set. Come with solutions and suggestions on how to drive systems & processes efficiency
Partner with managers, understand business needs and provides support and suggestions when applying HR policies and processes
Ensure strong labor and key stakeholder relationships
Drive implementation of all HR processes including workforce planning, succession planning, performance management, and other processes as applicable.
Perform trainings and communicate information related to HR topics to the organization
Your background
You have a bachelor's or master's degree preferably in an HR related field as well as experience working in a similar area.
To act with assertiveness combined with a well-grounded personable approach where building trust is essential
Demonstrated ability to build, develop and maintain collaborative working relationships
Knowledge of Swedish labor market, legislations, and policies with negotiation skills and good capability to achieve understanding to influence others.
Excellent command in English is a mandatory requirement, both written and spoken
Capability to prioritize work tasks, communicate clearly and anchor with stakeholders
Proficient in MS Office applications especially in excel and power point
You are flexible, persistent and can work independently as well as collaborate well with others in a high paced environment.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don 't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager is Isabel Baena, Global HRBP HVDC GPG.
Questions should be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9033364