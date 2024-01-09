HR Assistant
Natural Cycles is an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues working in Stockholm, Geneva, New York and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health with research and passion - by empowering everyone with a menstrual cycle with the knowledge they need to be in charge of their health.
We are looking for a HR Assistant with interest (and ideally some experience) in HR who is eager to join us in our mission to pioneer women's health!
In this role you will be supporting our Director of People Operations in talent acquisition while offering comprehensive administrative assistance to enhance our workforce. Your commitment to detail-oriented and precise HR administration will be evident in accurate record-keeping, timely documentation, and proactive problem-solving. You will be a team player and also work independently on your own initiatives, and most importantly always aim to deliver great service for our employees.
You will report directly to the Director of People Operations, collaborating closely with our People & Office team and engaging with the Finance team to ensure seamless coordination.
What you will be doing
• Provide comprehensive administrative support in day-to-day HR operations
• Ensure accurate and confidential record-keeping of employee information, including personnel files and HR databases
• Help with payroll administration across countries
• Communicate effectively with employees, providing information and assistance on HR-related matters
• Work closely with the People & Office team to foster a collaborative and positive workplace culture, embodying our four values: committed, caring, confident, and confident
• Collaborate with the Finance team on HR-related matters, including payroll and benefits administration
• Assist in recruitment processes including candidate screening and coordinating interviews
• Support the Director of People Operations in building and maintaining a strong talent pipeline
What skills and experience we think you have
• A few years of experience as an HR assistant with ideally some prior experience in administrative roles
• Exposure to labor law and employment regulations
• Exposure to payroll practices
In addition, we hope that you have
• Strong organisational skills and a keen eye for detail
• Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills
• Excellent English skills
• Knowledge of recruitment processes, including screening and interviewing, is a plus
Join our team as a versatile and proactive individual, skilled in managing multiple tasks and prioritizing responsibilities within a dynamic work environment. We value a helpful and service-oriented approach, making you an ideal team player. Embrace the opportunity to take ownership of tasks and demonstrate your proficiency in both routine and challenging assignments.
How to apply
Apply by uploading your CV and answering the questions in the application form. Please note that we do not accept any applications through email due to GDPR and only applications submitted through the career site (and in English) will be considered.
