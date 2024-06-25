HR Administrator
What you will do:
Execute reward operations related to predefined services across designated multi-country geography (Annual Rewards cycle, competence advancements, Annual Mercer Submission, Market Analysis, etc.) including preparation and roll-out of compensation calculators for non-posting cases and reward exceptions as VPP offline tools
Support in implementation/change the design of Short Term Employee Benefits
Participate in the implementation of global policy rollouts locally and global projects
Ensures Reward processes are delivered accurately and timely and ensures compliance with statutory requirements and company policies.
Advises clients (employees, line managers) on recurring, standard rewards service offerings
Provide reward advise to recruiters on promotions, lateral moves and complex moves
Partner to HRCS and/or HRBPs on reporting compensation information and short term benefits to external stakeholders and business
Participate in Continuous Improvement initiatives within HR
We believe you are:
You are a person with a passion for both figures and people.
With your curious mindset you see challenges as a source of development.
You have a willingness to learn new things and you are aware of the external environment, eager to benchmark underlying trends.
Building and maintaining successful relations with senior stakeholders comes natural to you. You are a team player that enjoys working collaboratively with others to meet shared goals. Furthermore, you are business oriented and possess a problem-solving mindset, always with the best solution for all parts in mind.
To be successful in this position you have:
Minimum 1 year experience from HR
Minimum 1 year experience from HR in India
Indian Education and Indian contact network
A couple of years' experience from Compensation & Benefits
Hands-on experience from Compensation & Benefits
Experience from working in international environments
Great Excel skills (presentations, pivot tables, xlookups, etc.) and a data driven mindset.
