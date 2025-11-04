HIL Engineer
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Stockholm, Göteborg, Malmö och Uppsala. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass.
Are you passionate about simulation, real-time systems, and enabling future autonomous technology through cutting-edge testing environments? Do you want to play a key role in developing the tools behind tomorrow's mobility solutions?
Then we'd like you to take a closer look here!
Mpya Sci & Tech is built by engineers, for engineers. We've created a company where our employees are always the focus. In everything we do, we strive to foster high engagement and be attentive to our employees' ideas about their work and career paths. Together, we're building a strong, inclusive, and curious culture with favorable conditions for you as an employee. We want you to find an assignment where you can feel passionate and grow, with a balanced life.
Right now, we're looking for an experienced HIL Engineer for one of our clients in the autonomous vehicle industry.
About the Role
Together we are breaking new ground and developing autonomous solutions for a sustainable and safe future. HIL testing is a crucial step in continuous integration, verification, and validation to ensure quality, speed, and safety in the development of autonomous systems.
As a HIL Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and developing HIL equipment, with a strong focus on sensor simulation and protocol integration. In a complex and evolving environment, you will ensure that the HIL systems and surrounding toolchains remain compatible with development needs. This role involves close collaboration with development, test, and verification teams to stay aligned with the latest software and hardware demands.
Your work will include:
• Architecting and designing HIL rigs and their components.
• Simulating sensors and implementing new communication protocols.
• Ensuring maintainability and configurability of HIL systems over time.
• Staying updated on emerging technologies and applying them effectively.
• Close collaboration with AD development and V&V teams to identify current and future HIL requirements.
• Supporting testing of in-house developed software, both in ongoing development and in production.
We're looking for candidates with:
• Solid experience in HIL development for real-time systems, including architecture and design of HIL rigs.
• Strong knowledge of sensor simulation and communication protocols such as CAN (J1939), DDS, or REST API.
• Proficiency in software development and toolchains, with hands-on experience in CI/CD environments (e.g., GitLab, Jenkins, Docker).
• Familiarity with test automation frameworks (e.g., pytest, Robot Framework) and simulation tools like Carla, dSpace, or Vector.
• A strategic mindset with the ability to take ownership, drive technical decisions, and collaborate across teams in a fast-evolving environment.
Bonus: Experience with perception sensors (lidar, radar, camera), DevOps practices, and large-scale simulation environments.
Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you've been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply!
For more info about the role or if you want to talk about how it is to be working at Mpya Sci & Tech,
please contact Patrik Artman, 0733-908035
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we work together to create a culture in which you can be curious, inclusive, and authentic. We believe that true talent lies in individuals who are open to continuous development throughout their lives. With extensive industry experience and deep knowledge, we're creating a forward-leaning, innovative company-our way. Ersättning
