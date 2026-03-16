HIL Developer
Alten Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-16
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We are continuously looking for experienced HIL Development Engineers to join our projects within the automotive industry in Gothenburg. In this role, you will work closely with development and verification teams to develop and maintain HIL environments used for testing and validating vehicle functions and software.
You will contribute to the development of test frameworks, automation, and integration of new vehicle functions, supporting the overall software quality and development process.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES MAY INCLUDE
Developing and maintaining HIL test environments
Working with MIL, SIL, and HIL testing throughout the development cycle
Developing and executing automated test cases
Supporting integration and validation of vehicle software
Working with continuous integration and automated test pipelines
Collaborating with cross-functional teams in software development and verification
WE THINK YOU MIGHT HAVE THE FOLLOWING BACKGROUND
University degree (B.Sc., M.Sc. or Ph.D.) in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Computer Science or similar
Experience with MIL, SIL, and HIL development and testing
Experience in Matlab/Simulink, Python, CAPL, or C/C++
Experience working with Continuous Integration (CI/CD)
Experience with dSpace or Vector tools
Knowledge of vehicle communication protocols such as CAN, LIN, FlexRay or Ethernet
Experience with Linux, Docker, or Windows automation is considered meritorious
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and engineering consulting companies, with more than 57,000 employees in over 30 countries. In Sweden, we are a leading engineering consultancy within automotive, telecom, defense, energy, and industry.
At ALTEN, we believe in growing together with our employees. Through exciting assignments, technical development, and a strong company culture, we create opportunities for our engineers to develop both professionally and personally. Ersättning
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9799820