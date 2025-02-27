HIL Developer
2025-02-27
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are looking for a skillful HIL systems developer for vehicle controls in the motion area.
This is a consulting assignment to work onsite with our Automotive client that is parent R&D company for renowned EV vehicles in Europe.
You will be part of the toolchain team that is responsible for setting up, developing and maintaining HIL test environment, Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment.
Tasks
• Implementing test objects in the HIL systems.
• Work with HIL activities in cooperation with the thermal and climate teams.
• Conduct problem solving investigations of complex issues.
• Maintain the software toolchain based on Jenkins.
• Support and cooperate with the different software development teams.
Qualifications
• B.Sc or M.Sc in Electrical, SW Engineering or equivalent with emphasis in vehicle development.
• Specifying, building and developing hardware-in-the-loop test rigs.
• Strong hands-on experience with Vector Canoe software, setting up configurations, automating and troubleshooting.
• Knowledge of vehicle communication protocols such as CAN, Flexray and LIN.
• Experience with troubleshooting embedded software at the signal level.
• Proficient in an object-oriented programming language, preferably Python.
• Experience with a Linux operating system.
• Knowledge of Docker and GIT.
• Driver license (level B) is meritorious
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
