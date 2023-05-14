Hey there, IT Service Manager!
Green Search & Selection AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-05-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Green Search & Selection AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Laholm
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a strategic thinker and operational doer with a passion for getting things done?
Do you have a proven track record of success in navigating the complexities of scaling a business across different regions? If so, we'd love to hear from you!
We're a company with a big vision and an international presence, and we're looking for someone who shares our values and has a strong customer focus. If you're a strategic thinker and operational doer with a passion for making things happen, we'd love to hear from you!
We're offering a competitive salary and fine benefits package, and the position is located in our super cool top-notch office in Västra Hamnen, overlooking the bridge, Öresund, and Copenhagen.
As our IT Service Manager, you'll be responsible for developing and maintaining our Service Catalogue of Asker services and applications and developing lifecycle plans for these services and applications with a clear development path for the coming 3-year perspective. You'll also act as a contract manager for selected supplier contracts and lead vendor selection efforts, maintain efficient working relationships with stakeholders, organize a governance process around the development of our IT estate, and establish and improve necessary processes related to the handling of services and applications.
To be successful in this role, you'll need several years of Service Management experience, a good understanding of technical systems and dependencies, good knowledge of project management and planning, and in-depth knowledge of IT solutions and design. You should also have great stakeholder management and networking skills, experience from vendor selections and contract negotiations, and be fluent in Swedish and English, spoken and written.
We're looking for someone who is aligned with our company values, has a strong customer focus, strong admin skills, and a strong drive and focus on results. You should also be assertive in escalating and solving service issues and enforcing service processes, and successful in building relationships and teamwork.
At Asker Healthcare Group, we value diversity and welcome applicants regardless of gender, nationality, ethnic and social origin, religion, philosophy of life, or identity. If you're interested in this opportunity, please apply here (link) and send us your CV and cover letter. We have an ongoing selection, so please apply as soon as possible.
Due to the GDPR, we are unable to receive applications through the mail. In this recruitment, Asker Health AB is working exclusively with Green Search & Selection AB. If you have any questions, please contact Carl-Rafael Fredson @ greensearch +46 703817080 crfr@greensearch.se
.
Asker Healthcare Group builds and acquires leading companies that make a positive difference in the European healthcare ecosystem by providing safe and high-quality medical supplies, devices, and equipment.
The group, which consists of more than 30 companies in 14 countries and 2,400 employees,
Asker Healthcare Group is headquartered in Sweden and revenues amounting to approximately SEK 14 billion.
We support healthcare providers and patients to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care, and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. This is Health in progress. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Green Search & Selection AB
(org.nr 556816-0609) Arbetsplats
Green Search & Selction AB Kontakt
Carl-Rafael Fredson crfr@greensearch.se 0703817080 Jobbnummer
7774496