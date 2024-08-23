Health Safety and Environment Manager
2024-08-23
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:The HS Manager is responsible to support and advise the Project Manager in all issues related to health (H), safety (S) and environment (E) as well as security of the project, ensuring that the respective Client's, AFRY's and legal requirements are fulfilled. Responsibilities Within the Project Core Team, the HSE Manager has the following tasks and duties: * Clarify and document HSE requirements derived from the applicable legislation and regulations as well as specific stipulations in the Contract * Establish and follow-up the Project HSE Management Plan * Introduce the requirements of the HSE Management Plan to the project team during the kick-off meeting * Conducts audits to monitor compliance to the contract specifications and HSE requirements * Create and maintain checklists for HSE matters * Create and maintain HSE&S management reports * Communicate regularly, in close cooperation with the Project Manager, the situation regarding HSE for the project, including any shortfalls, to all relevant parties involved in the execution of the project and prepare the resp. reports basing on AFRY regulations and contractual requirements * Support the PM in compiling the Project Status Reports * Responsible for the official local authority HSE reporting * Contribute the HSE related parts to the lessons learned and the Project Final Report. Leadership The duties of the HSE Manager comprise the following leadership tasks: * Lead the project core team in all HSE-related activities with the Client and all other project Stakeholders * Lead in the safe-keeping and filing of all HSE related documentation at all stages of the project execution.Assignment and/or role description: * Knowledge of local and legal regulation for Safety. * Minimum experience - 5 ~10 years. * English speaking as well as Swedish knowledge. * With habilitation for general construction site. * Required availability: on Customer site (Sweden) and remote (from home) in accordance with the site progress * Knowledge of Electrical safety including Arc flash assessment and electrical risks identification * Lifting plan creation Competences: x HSE site work x ID06 x BAS-P/BAS-U x Elsäkerhet / Electrical safety
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
