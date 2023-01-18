Head Planner Warehouse Operations
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Do you want to join us on a journey to create a first-class distribution center?
We are looking for our next Head Planner Warehouse Operations for GDC/RDC Örebro, which is one of Epiroc's largest distribution centers (DC).
This role will allow you to interact with colleagues across the entire company and at a variety of positions and roles, you will make friends with people all over the world!
Your team
The mission of the DC Management team is to drive the development of local supply chain strategy and deploy best practices within Warehouse operations. As part of the DC Management team, you will contribute to the continuous development of the distribution center to be a high performing, quality driven and cost-efficient supply chain towards our customers.
Your mission
You will be part of the DC Management team and safeguard long-term capacity needs related to both staffing, how to distribute and storage needs. Your focus will be on understanding customer demands by cross-functional work with Parts and Services division (PSD) functions, which give a clear understanding on prioritization of orders. In this role you will be keeping a long-, mid-, short-range plan updated by getting vital input from other functions within PSD/Global Supply Chain (SCX). The plan will also align with Epiroc Rock Drills AB priority principles. You will have enormous opportunities to be involved and influence future ways of working through our vision "Dare to think new". Furthermore, you will drive changes/improvements/projects when needed, connected to Warehouse capacities.
In this role you will actively contribute to and implement common strategies and activities related to DC Operations and together with the DC Management team secure that we have an efficient organization.
Your profile
We believe you hold an academic exam in Business or Supply Chain Management, Logistics, or equivalent experience. You like to identify improvement opportunities and find better ways of doing things. You are business oriented, customer focused, proactive and results oriented. It is important that you have a structural way of working and can plan and manage multiple projects and activities simultaneously. You have strong interpersonal skills that reflect your desire for collaboration and use the network around you to achieve results.
We see that you have around 5 years of Supply Chain Experience as well as documented experience from Project Management positions within logistics and/or production. You understand supply chain processes related to logistic, distribution processes and compliance and you have a good understanding of domestic and international sales order throughput processes. As we are working in a global environment, Swedish and English communication skills both verbal and written are required.
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Normal office environment majority of the time. Some exposure to customer centers, distributors and or customer sites including, but not limited to mines may be required.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than February 6th, 2023.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager Andreas Gustafsson, Warehouse Manager DC, andreas.gustafsson2@epiroc.com
, +46 (0)72 530 12 44 or recruitment specialist Sunna Sveinsdóttir, sunna.sveinsdottir@epiroc.com Ersättning
