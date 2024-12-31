Head of Software Development - Master Data Management Technology
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 27715
We are looking for a Head of the Software Development to lead a dynamic, multinational team of developers - playing a pivotal role in shaping and executing our strategy to simplify and modernize our Master Data Management technology landscape.
About our team
Join the Service Domain "Enterprise-Wide Master and Reference Data" team at one of the largest Nordic banks. As the leader of our Software Development team, you will work in large initiatives and deliver critical solutions that drive quality and innovation across our organization.
What you'll be doing
As the Head of Software Development - Master Data Management Technology, your key responsibilities will include:
* Leadership: Lead and mentor a strong, diverse team of developers (both internal staff and consultants). Guide the team in navigating challenges, addressing opportunities, and resolving issues. Set strategic direction and support the team through transformative changes aligned with our business technology strategy. Empower, coach, provide constructive feedback, and assess performance to drive growth and development. Serve as a member of the Service Domain Leadership Team, accountable for the end-to-end delivery of the domain's services.
* Agile Development: Contribute to large, complex initiatives by designing and developing IT applications using SAFe Agile methodologies. Foster an engineering culture that emphasizes innovation, collaboration, problem-solving, and continuous improvement.
* Standards & Practices: Play a critical role in refining and advancing software roadmaps, development standards, and technology practices to align with organizational strategies.
* Stakeholder Collaboration: Build and maintain strong, collaborative relationships with stakeholders across business units, technology teams, and external vendors to ensure seamless delivery and alignment.
* Risk Management: Identify, address, and mitigate risks while ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements and standards.
Who you are
We believe you are a seasoned leader with the following qualifications:
* Proven Leadership Experience: Experience in leadership roles, particularly in managing multinational and virtual teams.
* Agile Expertise: Strong background in agile environments, including developer methodologies, tools, and techniques.
* Master Data Management Knowledge: Deep expertise in Data Management and/or Master Data Management (MDM) technologies, including their integration into complex systems.
* Solution-oriented: A strategic thinker with a results-driven approach and focus on executing initiatives effectively.
* Future-Focused: Ability to anticipate technological trends and proactively align team skills to meet evolving demands.
* Exceptional Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, enabling clear and effective collaboration across diverse teams.
What we offer
A culture that fosters performance and growth in one of the largest Nordic banks, offering various opportunities to evolve, develop and learn from brilliant colleagues with diverse backgrounds in a vibrant working environment.
Hybrid working model - we believe in the value of bringing people together and at the same time we embrace the freedom of flexibility.
Diversity and inclusion are a natural part of our daily work. Every day we strive to find new ways to improve diversity and inclusion within our community e.g. we have signed the European Diversity Charters.
If this resonates with you, we'd love to hear from you!
The next steps
Submit your application no later than 19/01/2025.
We enable dreams and aspirations for a greater good.
We build relationships. We add a personal touch to everything we do - when advising our customers, collaborating with colleagues, and meeting our potential candidates.
We learn and develop. We take pride in being experts and thinking ahead. We use our expertise to meet our customers' needs, from the simplest to the most complex.
We lead change. We are responsible and aware of the impact of our decisions, both for our customers and for our local and global communities. Ersättning
