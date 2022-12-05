Head of Service department for SPI Global Play AB
2022-12-05
We are now expanding and are therefore looking for a manager of our Service and Maintenance department in Malmö. We have high demands on you as an applicant, but we also offer diverse and challenging work with great development potential in an international environment.
SPI Global Play AB is the leading full concept supplier and manufacturer within leisure and entertainment industry. We plan, design, develop, produce, install and service everything from small play structures to large experience-based leisure facilities and multi-leisure centers. SPI Global Play AB is a part of the international group 'Global Leisure Group' and works closely with its sister companies in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Poland and Middle East.
Our business idea is to offer companies all around the globe complete concepts and turn-key solutions to create unique experience-based activities for all ages in public and commercial environments.
You can find more information on our website: www.spiglobalplay.com
About the position:
The position of the Head of Service department includes managing our Service and Maintenance department in the day-to-day work and in the broad spectrum. Our Swedish service team today consists of 3 service coordinators and several service technicians.
The Service and Maintenance department is responsible for planning, quoting, executing and following up on service and maintenance needs for both existing and new customers, as well as ordering materials and scheduling personnel for the maintenance job. The main tasks of the department involve booking inspections, fixing warranty issues, arranging service and maintenance visits, planning service tours, making extra sales for services and solving problems that could appear after an installation. These service assignments take place in various parts of the world, but primarily within the Nordics and Europe.
Head of Service department position involves a mix of routine administrative tasks and problem solving, making fast but well-grounded decisions, planning and training the service technicians, as well as improving the working procedures.
This is a vital role for our continued growth. We are currently looking for a candidate who will complement our Swedish Service and Maintenance department with their experience and skills.
Your main tasks:
Lead and take responsibility for the daily operations of the Service department
Allocate the service requests within department
Strengthen existing customer relationships as well as develop new customers through various customer activities.
Plan the maintenance visits and service tours
Make quotations, offers and agreements for various service needs
Coordinate and follow up maintenance assignments and initiated processes
Develop the Service department by, among other things, applying new routines, as well as following up that these are followed by all involved parties
Train the Service department team to raise the knowledge and quality of the department
Improve current working processes to further increase the company's competitiveness
Plan and arrange various marketing activities to increase the amount of service requests
Actively work with increasing sales for the service and maintenance department
Achieve sales targets for Service department set by the CEO.
Take responsibility of warehouse and material stock in Sweden
We are happy to see if you already have some experience with similar tasks. In addition to this, you will receive a broad training and support from your colleagues within the rest of the organization.
Qualifications and skills:
To succeed in this position, it's important you are passionate about project planning, like to work result-oriented, have high technical knowledge and understanding, enjoy leading by example and want to work in an international environment.
As a person you are responsible, accurate, well organized, good at communications and have a service-minded thinking in everything you do. It's important that you are solution-oriented and have a good understanding of mechanics and fixing things in general; you can anticipate obstacles and problems, and make quick but well-founded decisions. You are a person who goes the extra mile to solve a task or problem in the best possible way. Since you will be responsible for keeping the budget of the maintenance project, you need to have a good understanding of numbers and finances.
You know how to prioritize, work well independently as well as have great skills to be a part of a bigger team. You are structured and stress-resistant; you have a good planning ability for your own and others' work. Multitasking, working with many tasks and projects at the same time and working under pressure to meet deadlines is something you thrive for. It is important that you like working with customers, are well motivated and able to motivate others.
We expect you have good skills in English and Swedish in both speech and writing, other language skills are advantageous. A high standard of Excel knowledge is fundamental along with a strong understanding of Microsoft Office in general.
In this position you may also be required to travel to other countries for a short business trip several times a year.
It is a requirement that you have a driving license and your own car.
Does this sound like a job for you? If yes, we look forward to receiving your application!
Selection and interviews will be ongoing.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31
E-post: employment@spiglobalplay.com
(org.nr 556508-2897)
Skrittgatan 8 (visa karta
Alina Klavina employment@spiglobalplay.com
7231506