Head of Security and IT Governance
Schibsted Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schibsted Sverige AB i Stockholm
About Us:Join the Tech leadership team at Lendo Group, focusing on building, running and protecting market leading comparison sites for financial products across Scandinavia. Become part of an open-minded, agile, and cross-functional company that loves to solve problems and innovate! At Lendo, everyone can have an impact. Our tech teams work closely with the business, directly contributing to continuously improving our customer experience and our product offerings.
Position Overview:We're looking for a visionary leader with a background in security, sourcing, or project management to head a small, focused team. In this role, you will ensure the security, reliability, and compliance of our technical operations, while managing key cloud and SaaS vendors. Your leadership will be essential in securing our infrastructure, scaling operations, and meeting regulatory standards.
You will lead both our Security- and Sourcing Managers, taking full accountability for the security and availability of services delivered by external suppliers. This role spans all Lendo Group brands across Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, reporting directly to the CTO.
Key Responsibilities:
- Join the Tech Leadership Team to drive strategic and operational improvements, balancing security, scalability, and business agility.
- Lead sourcing projects, manage contracts, and set policies for vendor management.
- Ensure cybersecurity and data privacy compliance, particularly GDPR, working closely with cross-functional teams.
- Standardize processes across markets, maintaining internal procedures that ensure efficiency and consistency.
- Develop and execute a security roadmap, identifying and mitigating risks while fostering a strong security culture across all business units.
- Oversee IT governance, with a focus on third-party risk, regulatory compliance (GDPR, DORA), and business alignment.
- Support the development of secure, innovative products, and track security metrics to enhance our security posture.
Qualifications:
Education:A Bachelor's or Master's in Computer Science, Information Security, or a related field is preferred, but relevant experience can be just as valuable. If you have significant practical experience in IT operations or security, we encourage you to apply.
Experience:
- Proven leadership in Information Security, IT Governance or cloud/SaaS vendor management.
- Experience integrating security into DevOps processes.
- Expertise in designing policies, procedures, and strategies for IT operations and security.
- Familiarity with incident response, risk governance, and regulatory frameworks like GDPR, DORA, NIST CSF.
Soft Skills:
- Entrepreneurial mindset with strong communication and problem-solving abilities.
- Leadership skills to mentor and inspire, with excellent attention to detail.
- Ability to collaborate with business, tech, and regulatory teams.
- Proficient in spoken and written English.
If you're passionate about driving IT governance and information security across multiple markets, we'd love to have you on our team!
Lendo, part of Lendo Group, is a leading marketplace for loans. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Scandinavia including 250+ employees working each day to empower people to make smart financial decisions that actually make a difference in their lives. Since our humble beginning back in 2007, we have helped thousands of people get a fair price on loans, get in control and let the lenders compete for their business.
Since the launch, we have worked hard to make the market for loans more transparent and digital. After the success in Sweden, we expanded into the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Denmark.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Schibsted family of brands.
Lendo has always been about helping people keep control over their personal finances and lenders finding quality customers. As a leader in our category, we have made it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
We believe in a market built on trust and transparency. This is why we strive for openness between our customers and partners. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schibsted Sverige AB
(org.nr 556536-9500), https://www.lendo.group/ Arbetsplats
Lendo Group Jobbnummer
8927574