Head of Safety, Health and Environment (SHE)
2026-03-10
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases.
About the role
Are you passionate about Safety, Health and Environment (SHE)? Can you lead through ambiguity and change, inspire a team, and turn opportunities into measurable improvements? Do you combine outstanding interpersonal skills with the ability to convey strategy clearly and compellingly? Join a team of SHE specialists who secure compliance and license to operate, and who champion diverse perspectives and LEAN, collaborative problem-solving.
AstraZeneca has an exciting opportunity for a talented Head of Safety, Health and Environment (SHE), based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
AstraZeneca's Strategic Research & Development Gothenburg site fosters an environment where entrepreneurial thinking and rigorous creativity come together to deliver impactful change. With more than 2,900 employees from over 70 countries, our vibrant site is a truly inspiring place to work. Invest in your growth within our diverse and inclusive community that values wellbeing and flexibility. Be part of AstraZeneca and help accelerate our business impact through your expertise.
We are seeking a strategic leader who collaborates effectively across the business, partnering with Facilities Management and the wider organisation.
Your passion and experience in the following areas will be key:
* SHE Strategy and Management System: Elevate the SHE strategy and SHE Management System for the Gothenburg site to enable a safe, sustainable, and healthy workplace.
* Continuous Improvement and Collaboration: Lead continuous improvement and develop collaboration strategies with key stakeholders-both internal (FM) and external across the business.
* Team Leadership: Lead a team of SHE experts across multiple disciplines, providing guidance and support that enables AstraZeneca to achieve its strategic objectives.
* Budget and Prioritisation: Own the SHE budget and set clear priorities for SHE team activities within Gothenburg Facilities Management.
* Regulatory Interface: Represent AstraZeneca in interactions with relevant Swedish regulatory bodies to ensure the Gothenburg site is licensed to operate.
* People Development: Provide clear leadership and coaching, ensuring every team member has meaningful development discussions and a framework for future success.
To be successful in this role, we believe you will bring:
* Education: Degree in a science or engineering discipline, or equivalent.
* Leadership Experience: Solid experience in Swedish Safety, Health or Environment at leadership/management level.
* Regulatory Fluency: Ability to read and interpret Swedish regulatory requirements to secure licence to operate within SHE.
* Industry Background (Preferred): Demonstrable experience in pharmaceutical/biotechnology environments and in developing safe working processes.
* Scientific Engagement: Familiarity with laboratory R&D processes, with the ability to engage in depth with scientists, and a strong approach to risk management.
* Stakeholder Excellence: Excellent communication skills; comfortable supporting stakeholders at all levels, with strong customer and supplier relationship management.
* Lean and Agile Leadership: Ability to coach, mentor, and manage teams in a LEAN way; dynamic and comfortable working in an agile environment.
* Change Delivery: Proven experience leading change projects and delivering to time, quality, and budget.
Join us to make a meaningful impact at AstraZeneca! Please send your CV and cover letter by 25th of March 2026.
For more information about the role, please contact: Robert Goude, Senior Director, Property Development, R&D BioPharmaceuticals, Chief Operating Office, Facilities Management Gothenburg Email: Robert.Goude@astrazeneca.com
