Head of Retail Operations
Job Description
Ready to lead leaders and drive sales across markets?
At Weekday, we're looking for a Head of Retail Operations who combines hands-on execution with strategic vision. You'll lead Area Managers in all our European countries, ensuring every store delivers top performance. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment, love being close to the business, and want to influence sales on both strategic and operational levels, this is your chance to make a real impact.
Your Responsibilities:
What you will do:
Set and execute goals, and strategies for store and retail operations aligned with company vision.
Lead and coach Area Managers, empowering them to drive performance and growth in the stores through their teams.
Ensure store standards are met to optimize customer experience and sales performance.
Collaborate cross-functional to support store openings and deliver profitability.
Initiate and lead projects to improve in-store experiences and operational efficiency.
Travel regularly (approximately 1-2 times per month) to stores across Europe, to stay close to the business and support local teams.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work closely with Area Managers across multiple countries, as well as teams within the head office in Stockholm i.e. controlling, merchandising, retail experience, HR, and commercial planning.
Qualifications
We are looking for people with...
Proven leadership experience in retail operations (preferably fashion).
Background as a manager with strong store management knowledge.
Solid understanding of sales planning, goal setting, and performance management.
Strong analytical skills and ability to drive operational excellence.
Fluent in English (additional languages are a plus).
And people who are...
Results-driven with a passion for sales and growth.
Excellent communicators who inspire and engage teams.
Structured, organized, and able to prioritize effectively.
Adaptable and resilient in a fast-paced environment.
Collaborative and curious, with a customer-centric mindset.
Additional Information
This is a full time temporary contract for 11 months based at our Head Office in Stockholm
If you feel this opportunity is exciting feel free to apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 21/11. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
WHO WE ARE
Weekday
Weekday is a creative multispace bringing together Weekday, Cheap Monday, Monki, exclusive drops, and so much more. Your platform for mood switching, trying on new identities, and playing with looks.
Founded in 2002, Weekday is a space in constant motion-embracing everything from fashion to community, now & forever! More options, more experiments, and more ways to express yourself. Today's fit is just the beginning.
Learn more about Weekday here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this you also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
