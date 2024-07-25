Head of Retail Analytics
2024-07-25
Who we are As Head of Retail Analytics you will be a part of Retail Management Team which support the retail organisation with digital tools. The core processes that our solutions support are workshop planning & operations, contracted services, and maintenance to support our customers Repair and Maintenance journey.
The role of Retail Analytics is to leverage data from the Retail Network with digital solutions, connectivity data from our vehicles and other relevant sources. The team work with advanced data analytics in all different maturity steps from descriptive to prescriptive. Our Retail Data Platform built on primarily Snowflake is used to present our analytic dataset to our end-user through our digital solutions.
Who you are
We have a great team consisting of Data Scientists, Data Engineers, Power BI specialists and product owners to develop our data capabilities for the retail network. We are now looking for a servant leader who can support and help grow this highly competent team.
We believe that you have great passion and knowledge about Data Analytics, you believe in empowering the team as a servant leader. You believe a day without learning is boring and like to collaborate in a multinational company with high empathy for end-users and customers.
If you have experience from working with automotive retail business that is a merit, but your attitude and knowledge will be what is valued the most.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours which support work-life-balance.
For further information
Please contact Björn Lindstenz, Head of Retail Digitalisation (KYD) at bjorn.lindstenz@scania.com
. We are looking forward to receiving your application and last day to apply is August 11, 2024.
