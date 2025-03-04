Head of Quality Management
2025-03-04
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
With the rapid changes in the geopolitical climate, Saab's vision of keeping people and society safe is more important than ever. As demand for our products continues to rise, we are seeking two highly motivated managers to lead our quality sections at Business Unit Ground Combat:
* Quality Management unguided products AT4 & Carl Gustaf System
* Quality Management guided product - NLAW & Development
Your role
Your main responsibilities will be:
* Lead, mentor and develop the team of quality professionals and working methods
* Lead and coordinate quality activities
* Continuously work with, initiate and lead improvements and change
* Represent the section in interaction with external and internal parties
In the sections there are employees who support our development projects and customer contracts with quality work, their tasks include:
* Act as our contact person to the quality representative from the customer
* Ensure that our deliveries meet the requirements from the customer
* Approve, or if necessary, reject, delivery to the customer
* Planning and monitoring of quality assurance activities in our development projects and in the execution of customer contracts
* Prepare quality plans and flow customer requirements to other parts of the organization
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to resolve quality issues and prevent recurrence
These positions report to Business unit Ground Combats Head of Business Support. The positions are placed at our office in Karlskoga. Business trips, mainly in Sweden but also internationally, are frequently occurring.
Your profile
* We think you have previous experience of quality work in complex projects/contracts in an international environment.
* Your chances of success in the role are greater if you have a master or bachelor degree in engineering, or have acquired the equivalent skills in another way.
* We want you to be a confident and inspiring leader with a great interest in continuously developing together with your colleagues and employees.
* You have a high level of commitment, a positive attitude and like to be involved and support, contribute and collaborate cross-functionally in several different parts of our business.
* As a leader, you are communicative, responsive, coaching, inclusive and contribute to an innovative and trusting working climate. It is of great importance that you have strong communication skills as you will represent the function both internally and externally and you interact well with both stakeholders and colleagues across cultural barriers.
* Personal qualities will be of outmost importance and it is paramount that you are trustworthy and take responsible for your actions and tasks.
* It goes without saying that you have very good knowledge of Swedish and English.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
