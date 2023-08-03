Head of purchasing Stockholm
2023-08-03
Head of Purchasing
About the Company
At the fully integrated, digitalized, and circular plant, green steel will be produced, reducing CO2 emissions with up to 95 percent compared to traditional steelmaking. By replacing coal with green hydrogen powered by fossil-free electricity, water and heat become the primary emissions:
Mitigating climate change is the biggest challenge of our time. It requires a new, clean industrial revolution, and there is no time to wait. Our commitment to a cleaner and healthier planet does not stop at having a production process that minimizes negative environmental impact, pollution, and waste. It is reflected in our environmental, economic, and social goals and policies, spanning everything from our business model and supply chains to our impact on the communities in which we are present. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, and planet. And steel is only the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other heavy industries.
About the assignment
We have a strong vision for how we want to interact with markets, partners, suppliers and society and we seek to build a best-in-class procurement capability. We are strengthening our procurement team with a Purchasing Manager to develop and drive our operational purchasing and expediting process and capability.
In the role as Purchasing Manager, you will be responsible for leading Buyers & Expeditors and ensuring a high quality in ordering is maintained and lead the business in formalizing its needs into purchase orders. This role will also play a critical part in the development and improvement of our digital purchase-to-pay process environment. You will build the strong relationships needed with internal stakeholders and external partners and suppliers to successfully maintain the integrity of our P2P flow, digital purchasing systems and spend analytics capability.
Responsibilities
• Build a team of Buyers & Expeditors to establish a best in class Purchasing Function.
• Lead the team to ensure supplier contracts and business needs are translated into purchase orders in line with company policies and procedures.
• Lead the development of inhouse purchasing standards, processes and procedures.
• Educate and support the business in proper purchasing behaviors and process adherence.
• Provide tactical and operational sourcing and supplier selection in line with our Procurement Framework and sourcing process.
• Oversee and ensure quality of purchase order data.
• Establish strong relationships with stakeholders, partners and suppliers to streamline P2P flow.
• Identify risks and opportunities to improve purchasing efficiency.
About you
• A can-do attitude and curiosity for finding the best processes and solutions to purchasing delivery.
• Previous experience of leading a purchasing function.
• Solid digital purchasing experience and P2P process understanding.
• Strong focus on details and a very proactive mindset.
• Exemplary self-leadership, multitasking and organizational skills.
• Excellent written and verbal communication in English.
We are intrigued if you have:
• Experience from working in the construction industry or contexts relevant to large construction projects.
• Experience of building teams, creating processes, or implementing systems
• Experience in working in manufacturing, the steel industry, or other industrial environments.
• Experience in delivering large international CAPEX projects.
