Head of Product for Distribution
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M Group is one of the biggest fashion companies in the world. We are a family of brands, driven by our mission to make a sustainable lifestyle an option for the many. With our customers at heart, we offer fashion, design, and services to millions of customers every day.
As a leader in this environment, it's important to thrive in a dynamic fast passed network with one team feeling. We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with diversity in mind. If you are leader who can inspire others, lead with purpose and bring people together, and at the same time are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you.
Job Description
We are looking for our new Head of Product for Distribution, who will be responsible for strategizing delivery plans for Product Development in the space around Customer Orders and Customer promise and outbound flows B2B. The mission for the Area is to create a foundation for H&M Group through stable and flexible solutions for supply chain and accounting in customer journeys and outbound flows to Partners.
The area includes solutions for Customer order management combining Supply Chain and Finance. It covers delivery Promise and order orchestration solutions for customer orders, and it also covers Supply Chain and Finance in B2B outbound flows.
Key expectations from this role are to drive the development agenda for the area through collaboration with Business Units and surrounding areas. That's done by leading the teams in the Area to deliver innovative, stable, and scalable solutions that supports the growth and strategic agenda of the company.
You will be collaborating in a global context where your contribution has an impact on our brand perception and your days will include the following responsibilities:
Collaborate with stakeholders to align vision and plans with brand strategy.
Drive progress as an inspirational leader.
Stay informed about industry trends and emerging technologies in e-commerce distribution.
Ensure overall alignment and resource needs with Business Functions, other Units in Business tech and within the area, to deliver impact with focus on outcome.
Guide teams in strategic discussions.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have a strong Strategic leadership presence, exceptional communication and relationship-building skills, a data-driven approach, and the ability to operate in a fast-paced environment. You have great skills in influencing others, at all levels within the organization and you can effectively communicate your ideas and drive change in a dynamic environment. You can set a strong vision and translate it into a concrete plan to execute on.
Some concrete expectations:
7 years of Strategic Product Management experience.
10 years of leadership experience.
Track record of successful Product Management outcomes.
Strong strategic communication skills.
Understanding of business-driven and data-driven Product Management.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position within Sweden, however other countries within Europe can be an option for the right candidate. If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process that is why we kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases
We look forward to your application!!
H&M Group is a value-driven company that is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8748473