Head of Process, Garpenberg concentrator
Boliden Mineral AB, Garpenberg / Byggjobb / Hedemora Visa alla byggjobb i Hedemora
2025-11-06
, Säter
, Avesta
, Norberg
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boliden Mineral AB, Garpenberg i Hedemora
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for generations to come.
We are looking for a motivated individual to join our team at one of the world's most modern concentrators, which is entering a dynamic phase of growth and increased production capacity over the coming years. In this role, you will be a central figure in our operations, working alongside skilled and friendly colleagues to ensure high standards in process development. Sound interesting? We'd love to hear more about you.
Your opportunity
As Head of the the process section at the Garpenberg concentrator, you will play a key role in both the strategic and operational development of our processes and production methods for the years ahead. You will collaborate closely with the mine, the technical department, and participate in joint customer meetings.
You will lead a team of process engineers and laboratory assistants, ensuring that operations evolve in line with set goals and that performance and budget targets are met. Your duties include directing safety initiatives as well as initiating and participating in projects. You will be accountable for production planning, financial performance, and investment follow-up. The role includes full responsibility for budget, personnel, and EHS.
This is a full-time, permanent position during daytime hours.
Who you will work with
As Head of Process, you will be part of the concentrator management team, working alongside three experienced Head of sections for Production, Maintenance, and Tailings, as well as the Mill manager to whom you report.
You will lead the process team, consisting of four process engineers and two laboratory assistants - a skilled and dedicated daytime team focused on continuous improvement and operational quality.
What you will do
Prepare long and short-range production and financial plans
Monitor and report KPIs and costs
Lead the team to monitor, analyze and optimize process performance
Initiate, lead, and support improvements and projects
Liaise with Marketing and Commercial departments for concentrate sales planning
Coordinate metallurgical test work to improve performance
Actively engage in EHS work and ensure compliance with rules and regulations
Conduct appraisals and development plans for direct reports and recruit personnel
What you bring
We are excited to work with someone who is committed, collaborative, and driven. You are results-oriented and have the ability to see the bigger picture. To succeed in this role, you need to be comfortable with both technical challenges and leadership responsibilities. Clear communication and the ability to convey expectations and information effectively are essential.
A degree in engineering or equivalent, preferably with a focus on mineral processing or chemistry
Experience in the process industry - knowledge of mineral concentration is especially valuable
Strong communication skills in English, both spoken and written. If you do not yet speak Swedish, we expect you to be motivated to learn
A valid driver's license (Category B)
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager, Rebecca Hagfall Rebecca.Hagfall@boliden.com
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Helen.Eklid@ext.boliden.com
.
For union information, please contact:
Kent Hedin, Ledarna, 0225-369 50
Jacob Wallén, Unionen, 0225-362 62
Morvan Derrien, SACO, 070- 209 05 63
Last day to apply: November 23rd
If the position you applied for involves handling explosives, you will, in accordance with the Act on Flammable and Explosive Goods (2010:1011), undergo a background check for approval by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) during the recruitment process.
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850), https://www.boliden.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Boliden Mineral AB, Garpenberg Jobbnummer
9592075