Head of PR and Communication
Volvo Business Services AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-25
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"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
We are looking for a Head of PR and Communication to lead and elevate a truly global, insight driven and proactively orchestrated communication agenda. In this role, you will shape how Volvo Trucks shows up in the world - strengthening our reputation, influence, and business impact across all markets through bold, forward leaning PR and strategic communication.
You will set the global direction for a PR function that does not just respond to events but anticipates them, shapes conversations, and positions Volvo Trucks as a thought leader in the transformation of our industry. At the same time, you will lead a team of six colleagues and work closely with regions, markets, and the Volvo Group Media Relations, PR and Public Affairs teams to secure a unified, modern, and globally consistent communication approach.
Your title will be Vice President PR & Communication, reporting to the Senior Vice President Brand, Marketing & Communication.
Key responsibilities
* Set and lead a globally proactive PR agenda that identifies and activates opportunities for thought leadership, early positioning, and high impact storytelling across strategic topics and stakeholder groups.
* Drive insight led, trend driven communication that elevates our voice in global conversations and strengthens brand relevance in key future areas.
* Partner closely with markets to ensure global coherence with strong local activation.
* Lead internal communication that reinforces engagement, alignment, and a strong, purpose driven culture.
* Drive the Volvo Trucks public affairs agenda in collaboration with the Volvo Group Public Affairs team.
* Own and evolve global reputation management, including crisis communication preparedness and response frameworks.
* Ensure excellence in all press and communication materials - with clarity, accuracy, and strong brand consistency.
* Provide strategic counsel to senior leaders, shaping narrative direction and communication priorities.
* Coach, develop, and inspire your team to deliver world class PR and communication.
* Drive measurement, insights, and continuous optimization of PR and internal communication effectiveness.
* Own and manage the PR and Communication operating model, including planning, prioritization, governance, budget, and resources.
* Increase efficiency through automation and relevant AI based solutions, ensuring quality, compliance, and modern operating practices.
Requested qualifications
* Extensive leadership experience in PR and communication in a global, multi market environment, covering strategy, execution, and people leadership.
* Deep expertise in proactive PR, narrative shaping, media relations, and reputation management with a proven ability to influence global conversations.
* Strong track record in crisis communication and issues management.
* Excellent stakeholder management and influencing skills across senior leaders, business areas, and regional markets.
* Broad communication capability, including internal communication.
* Strong strategic mindset combined with hands on, execution oriented leadership.
* Sharp editorial judgment and storytelling excellence with high standards for quality and brand alignment.
* Analytical mindset with experience in insight driven prioritization and impact measurement.
* Experience collaborating closely with Public Affairs and navigating complex external stakeholder environments.
The position is located in Gothenburg.
Last application day: April 12, 2026
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "30201-44061744". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
. . +46 . Jobbnummer
9819524