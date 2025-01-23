Head of Power Technology
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn'tperfectlyalign with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in ourrapidlygrowingbusiness.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel,is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Head of Power Technology
The Head of Power Technology will have a central role in ensuring the delivery of the Stegra Boden Project, with responsibility for design and performance of the power equipment across the site, to secure full-scale operations on site of hydrogen production, iron production and steel production. The role is also responsible for making sure that the grid and Stegra meet the technical requirements, which have been agreed. This role is essential for meeting the technical and operational demands of the Boden project, while also contributing to the development of future projects.
We are looking for an experienced leader with a strong technical foundation, proven ability to handle complex negotiations, and the expertise required to navigate demanding project requirements. The role reports to the Chief Technology Officer and is based in Boden or Stockholm, Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Manage relationships with power equipment OEMs to ensure equipment engineering, arrival, and installation gets delivered on time with the functionality requirements met as agreed.
Lead technical dialogues with grid providers to optimize power quality at site and within the grid.
Provide technical guidance for new projects in different regions.
Manage a team of engineers, ensuring effective design and operational management.
Interface with departments including growth, project delivery, operations, and digital solutions.
Technical guidance towards operations during commissioning and ramp-up.
Qualifications:
Minimum 15 years of experience leading and managing power equipment procurement, design, and performance.
Experience with major grid distribution projects and providers.
Knowledge of Swedish power grid systems.
Strong understanding of technical aspects such as transformers, GIS, and Statcom.
Strong negotiation skills with the ability to engage collaboratively with various senior stakeholders.
Proven leadership experience with outstanding people and communication skills.
Ability to effectively collaborate with various departments and stakeholders.
Excellent organizational and planning skills.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra'sgrowth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
