Head of Portfolio Management and Strategic Projects
2025-04-06
Portfolio Management & Strategic Projects is a new team launching from May 1st, bringing together expertise from several areas and introducing new roles to tackle challenges collectively. The team will consist of two main focus areas:
Portfolio management & core processes - ensuring a strong focus on our end-to-end core processes across the Processes & Digitalisation organization and in our Sales and Service Delivery related portfolios. This involves shaping strategies, setting priorities, and driving cross-functional alignment and stakeholder engagement.
Strategic projects - drive high-impact initiatives that enhance process effectiveness across the organization. Current priorities include electrification and our operational setup in China, with future focus areas evolving based on business needs.
Your role
This role provides a unique opportunity to shape and drive high-impact initiatives across the organization, ensuring alignment with strategic priorities within the commercial side of Scania. As a group manager of this newly formed team, your main responsibilities would include:
Lead, inspire & develop a great team of senior employees
Drive portfolio management together with the Portfolio Manager and the Core Process Leads, ensuring cross-functional alignment of strategies and priorities.
Build and improve a fit for purpose governance to support decision-making and alignment
Oversee strategic initiatives and ensure that our processes and way of working are fit to serve their purpose and with a net positive for Scania
If you thrive working with complex topics across multiple stakeholders and have a passion for driving strategic impact, you have found the right place!
Your profile
We are looking for a leader with strategic edge, broad knowledge and curiosity who excels in tackling diverse topics-a true generalist. You truly enjoy working with people and have a genuine passion for coaching and supporting others' growth. In order to be successful in this role, we believe you need experience from managerial roles where you have been leading people both within and outside your own team in a complex context. You are a strong communicator in 1:1 setting as well as in front of a crowd and have the ability to engage stakeholders on all levels.
We offer
You will head a newly established senior team, playing a key role in shaping our priorities, ways of working, and future strategies. As part of a newly formed management team, you will collaborate to build this new organization together. Here, you'll find pragmatic leadership, a supportive Scania culture, and a vast network to explore and grow within. We aspire for a work environment where we trust and support one another, embrace different perspectives and have fun doing it.
Questions?
For further information, please contact recruiting manager Eleonor Hjalmarsson, Head of Global Implementations & Portfolio Management, eleonor.hjalmarsson@scania.com
.
Your application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your resume, and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties. The last day to apply is April 21st, 2025. We will meet candidates continuously.
