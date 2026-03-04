Head of PMO Esrange Space Center
2026-03-04
Welcome to SSC Space (formerly Swedish Space Corporation), the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, and much more.
SSC Space also has one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications. We own and operate the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites in the near future.
Are you fueled by a passion for people and the ambition to create an awesome workplace?
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with us to help Earth benefit from space?
If you answer yes to these questions, we invite you to seize the opportunity to make a significant impact as our Head of PMO. We are looking for a dedicated person who shares our core values of Customer passion, Care, Collaboration, Curiosity, and Courage.
Esrange Space Center is entering a period of significant infrastructure development, with major investments in construction, facilities and technical environments. We are now looking for a Head of PMO to establish and lead the Project Management Office responsible for Esrange's infrastructure projects.
This is a key leadership role with overall responsibility for ensuring that projects are executed with strong governance, financial control and clear prioritization. You will work closely with senior management, steering committees and project teams to create structure, transparency and long-term project discipline.
The role combines strategic responsibility with operational execution. You are expected to build the PMO framework, strengthen ways of working and step in as project lead when required.
REQUIREMENTS
10 to 15 years of experience in leadership and project management within construction and civil engineering
Proven track record of delivering complex infrastructure projects
Strong knowledge of PPS or comparable project governance frameworks
Solid experience with budget responsibility and financial management
Ability to interpret and apply laws and agreements within the construction and real estate sector
Strong digital literacy and experience with Office tools
Fluent in Swedish and English.
You are strategic and structured, with the ability to create clarity in complex environments. You are a confident decision maker who leads with authority and integrity. You engage and motivate others, while maintaining strong analytical capability and solution focus.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Establish and develop the PMO function for Esrange infrastructure projects
Hold overall responsibility for one or several projects or project portfolios
Define project objectives, scope, schedules and budgets
Ensure projects are conducted in line with SSC governance models and processes
Lead and support project managers and construction managers and act as project manager when needed
Make decisions on overarching project matters and prioritize resources
Own risk management, quality assurance and project follow up
Ensure structured reporting to steering committees and senior management
Coordinate across projects and secure alignment with the line organization
Manage changes in scope, conditions and external dependencies
Contribute to the continuous development of project governance models and ways of working
Act in line with SSC values and code of conduct.
WE OFFER YOU
A unique opportunity to contribute to a wide range of projects and play an active role in both the Swedish and international space industry.
An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
An exciting, international workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and proud employees all over the world.
Additional benefits
In addition to vacation and traditional public holidays, we offer extra paid leave throughout the year, such as time off between Christmas and New Year, Ascension Day, amounting to 6-11 extra days depending on the calendar.
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year.
Health benefits such as voluntary health insurance and regular health checks for eligible employees.
Access to a benefit bike through a tax-efficient leasing program.
Support for employee-driven activities that promote connection, health, and culture across teams.
Collective Agreement, including good pensions plans, parental pay and insurance.
LOCATION
This is a full-time, permanent position based at Esrange Space Center outside Kiruna.
FURTHER INFORMATION
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact:
Mia Kleregård, Deputy Head of Esrange: mia.kleregard@sscspace.com
For questions regarding employment terms or union-related matters, you are welcome to contact our union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: SverigesIngenjorer-AF@sscspace.com
Unionen: unionen@sscspace.com
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible! We review applications continuously and will conduct interviews throughout the process.
You can submit your application up until 2026-04-12, which is the latest possible date for consideration.
Please note, however, that the position may be filled before this date, and the advertisement may therefore close earlier. This allows us to manage the process efficiently and give each application the attention it deserves.
When applying, please include your CV. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
This position requires approved pre-employment screening. These controls are based on the role that you will fulfill within the company. Additional requirements regarding citizenship may apply.
WE HELP EARTH BENEFIT FROM SPACE
With local presence on all continents and about 750 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions.
