Head of Performance & Improvement - Common Functions
Afry AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Solna Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Solna
2026-04-24
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
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Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach.
Our shared principles - Results driven, Client Centric, Empowering and Accountable - guide us in how we work, grow and succeed together. Join us and unlock transitions towards a sustainable and resilient society.
Job Description
Are you ready to shape how performance and continuous improvement drive real impact in a global organization?
We are now looking for a Head of Performance & Improvement to join AFRY's newly established Common Functions organization. This is a unique opportunity to step into a high-impact role at the heart of our transformation journey, where you will define how we measure, improve, and deliver value across functions.
About the role
As Head of Performance & Improvement, you will take ownership of the performance and improvement agenda for Common Functions. You will operate at the intersection of strategy, execution, and transformation, driving initiatives that enhance efficiency, quality, and value delivery across the organization.
You will be a key member of the Common Functions Leadership Team, playing an instrumental role in shaping ways of working in a newly formed, highly experienced team.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and govern cross-functional process development initiatives aligned with global frameworks
Own and drive the Common Functions project portfolio, ensuring alignment across AFRY
Partner with Global Process Owners to align priorities and process objectives
Establish and maintain frameworks to measure performance, impact, and improvement outcomes
Engage stakeholders and internal service recipients to ensure initiatives meet real business needs
Own and develop the Common Functions service catalogue and process architecture
Monitor service performance across quality, time, and cost dimensions
Drive the performance and improvement roadmap-turning insights into action
Act as a trusted business partner across functions and geographies
This role initially has no direct reports but offers strong potential to build and lead a team as the organization evolves.
Qualifications
Who you are
You are a strategic thinker with a passion for turning complexity into clarity and insight into action. You thrive in dynamic environments and know how to influence functions, cultures, and seniority levels.
You bring:
10+ years of experience in performance management, continuous improvement, or related fields
Strong expertise in process development and improvement methodologies
Experience from Shared Services or Global Business Services environments
A data-driven mindset with the ability to translate metrics into business impact
A strong interest & skill-set in digitalization and automation
Proven experience in program, project, and change management in complex environments
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills at executive level
A university degree and fluency in English
Experience from AFRY or similar organizations is considered a plus.
Additional Information
Why join us?
Common Functions is a newly established organization, bringing together Finance, People & Culture, IT and Real estate competence globally. This means you won't just join a team-you will help build it.
You will have:
A central role in shaping a new organization
The opportunity to influence strategy and ways of working from day one
A collaborative, international environment with strong leadership peers
While we have a hybrid working model at AFRY we expect that this role requires significant presence on-site in Solna, Sweden as well as other AFRY locations.
Ready to make an impact?
If you're driven by transformation, energized by collaboration, and motivated by creating measurable results, we'd love to hear from you.
Welcome to submit your application, the deadline is 2026-05-15
Contact person for questions: Gunilla Fridén, Head of Common Functions, email: gunilla.friden@afry.com
We kindly ask not to be contacted by staffing and recruitment agencies or salespeople offering additional job advertisements.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474), https://www.afry.com
169 75 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Afry Jobbnummer
9873561