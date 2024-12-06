Head of Operational Planning
2024-12-06
About UsIn 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Instabox and Budbee - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands - Budbee, Instabox and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and continues to innovate to make your e-commerce deliveries even simpler. Always with our people, the merchants and our consumers at the heart of everything we do.We have an amazing group of people at Instabee who are passionate, take ownership and never settle for what we have. It's a vibrant office culture with an international feeling. People are smart, open, humble and wanting to learn. You will get a lot of responsibility for someone at this level, and be coached by some great colleagues and managers. We have a culture where everyone wants to help each other.
About the role
We are seeking a strategic and data-driven leader to join our Swedish operations team. In this role, you will oversee the planning and execution of first, mid and last-mile routes while ensuring cost efficiency and maintaining high-quality standards. You'll take ownership of key performance metrics, collaborate across departments, and contribute to long-term strategy discussions that shape our operational and delivery offerings. This role is ideal for someone passionate about operations, leading teams, and driving impactful improvements in a fast-paced environment. This is an interim position to cover for parental leave, preferably starting early 2025 and running until Mid January 2026, after the interim period the plan is that you will transition into a permanent role with the Swedish operations or other parts of the organization. Hence, the contract will not be time-limited but permanent, even if the first position is interim.
Key responsibilities
Own key cost and quality metrics for Sweden operations, including budget work.
Track and develop KPIs, perform ad-hoc analyses, and conduct deep dives into performance metrics.
Drive operational improvements by collaborating with cross-functional stakeholders.
Develop and maintain operational forecasts for capacity planning and execution for last-mile delivery, linehaul, and injections.
Lead and participate in cross-functional projects such as new product features, peak planning and quality initiatives.
Manage and develop a team of 10+ route planners and specialists, fostering innovation and supporting personal growth.
About You
University degree within engineering, business, finance, or another similar discipline.
>4 years experience from management consulting, operations management, project management, operations planning and/or other relevant field.
Proven experience leading and developing teams in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
Analytical mindset with the ability to leverage data for decision-making and process improvements.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
Strategic thinker with a proactive approach to identifying opportunities and implementing solutions.
Strong skills in Google Sheets (or Excel). Experience of SQL and visualization tools is a plus
A passion for innovation and continuous improvement in logistics and delivery operations.
If you thrive on challenges, enjoy leading diverse teams, and are eager to make a tangible impact on our operations, we'd love to hear from you!
What we offer
We can promise you that you will be challenged, develop your skills and have the opportunity to work with truly amazing and competent colleagues. If you like changes and want to set new processes and ways of working - this is the place for you!
Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition to this, we can also offer:
Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm.
Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work - we've got a whole floor for our furry friends!
Rooftop Fridays: Chill out at our Friday rooftop bar with the best views in town.
Fun & Games: Ping pong, Shuffleboard, Foosball, and even a Karaoke Room for your leisure time.
Flexible Hours: Hybrid setup with working hours that adapt to your lifestyle.
Parental Pay for Six Months: Step away from work and provide the best care
and love to your little one.
A Day Off on Your Birthday: We love to celebrate, so enjoy your birthday to the fullest with a day off each year!
This recruitment process consists of personality tests via Alva Labs and background checks as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes in Sweden.
