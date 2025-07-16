Head of NW Service Sourcing Expert Unit
Ericsson AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Grow with us
About the Role
We are looking for a dynamic senior leader to head the NMS (Network & Managed Services) Sourcing Expert Unit, part of the NW&MS sourcing organization within GFGO Group Sourcing. This unit plays a critical role in supporting our Market Areas (MAs) and Business Areas (BAs) by driving sourcing excellence across our Network and Managed Services (NW/MS) business.
As the Head of NMS Sourcing Expert Unit, you will lead a team of sourcing professionals, enabling the organization to identify and capitalize on category and business opportunities. You will work closely with business and category leaders to support sourcing strategies aligned with company priorities, define necessary competencies, and ensure high-impact contributions to our sourcing outcomes.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead and develop a team of sourcing experts specializing in Network and Managed Services based on business trends and category requirements.
* As part of the same leadership team, you will collaborate with Heads of NW & MS Sourcing Category Solutions to define sourcing priorities and capability requirements.
* Ensure consistency, quality, and speed in sourcing execution through expert support and best practice sharing.
* Drive competence development across the team to meet future business needs.
* Promote a high-performance, digital culture aligned with the company's values and strategy..
* Represent the sourcing function in cross-functional forums and strategic initiatives.
Required Skills & Qualifications
* Strong understanding of Network and Managed Services sourcing dynamics and supplier landscape.
* Proven experience in the strategic sourcing category, preferably in the telecommunications or technology sector.
* Demonstrated leadership capabilities, including people development, stakeholder management, and cross-functional collaboration.
* Strategic mindset with the ability to translate business goals into sourcing actions.
* Strong communication, change management, innovation, and influencing abilities.
* Relevant Ericsson portfolio knowledge
* Fluency in English (spoken and written); additional languages are a plus.
* Bachelor's degree in Business, Law, Engineering, or related field; Master's or MBA is a plus.
Preferred Competencies
* Experience in a center-led or matrix sourcing organization.
* Knowledge of global market trends and supplier ecosystems within NW/MS.
* Ability to manage change and drive transformation.
* Capability to assess and build sourcing competencies aligned with future needs
Why Join Us?
* Be part of a sourcing transformation in a global telecommunications company with a strong focus on innovation and value creation.
* Lead service procurement strategies that directly influence business success and customer outcomes.
* Collaborate with diverse, cross-regional teams and industry-leading suppliers.
* Enjoy a culture that supports flexible working, professional growth, and high-impact performance.
This is a full-time position with hybrid work. We will removing applications ongoing, however interviews will be booked in August. Last applying date is 4th of aug. we DO NOT accept applications via email Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "770197-43526103". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Menna Belacevic +46721452591 Jobbnummer
9430083