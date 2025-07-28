Head of Nuclear Asset Strategy
2025-07-28
We are looking for a strategic leader with commercial drive to take on the role as Head of Nuclear Asset Strategy. This position will serve as the process owner of Uniper Nuclear strategy process, responsible for developing and implementing business and asset strategies.
Are you a self-driven person who knows how to successfully manage strategic processes and also enjoys large complex businesses? Then this might be the right fit for you!
We're excited to welcome a new colleague who shares our passion for energy and innovation - joining us in driving the green transition and ensuring stable, fossil free energy supply, with Nuclear playing a key role in the journey.
The preferred location for this role is at our office in Malmö. However, we're open to discussing placement at one of our larger sites in Sweden, such as Stockholm or Oskarshamn.
We are Uniper
At Uniper, we are pro-actively transforming the world of energy whilst at the same time ensuring security of energy supply. As an internationally operating company, we work in very diverse teams with the greatest possible working time flexibility for our employees. Our corporate culture is characterized by equal opportunities, mutual appreciation, and respect. With us, you will be able to develop new business models, work on technological solutions for a modern, sustainable, and future-oriented energy supply as well as pro-actively help to shape changes. Interested? Then we will look forward to meeting you!
Your responsibilities
As Head of Nuclear Asset Strategy you will actively engage with market developments and ensure the execution and follow-up of Uniper Nuclear strategic plan. One part of your job is team management. You will lead and develop an effective strategy office team of three members, all engaged to develop and implement the strategy for Uniper Nuclear.
You operate in a matrix organization and cross functional collaboration is a big part of the role with colleagues both in Sweden and in Germany. You will coordinate and align strategy efforts across functions and subsidiaries, actively participating in the Nuclear Fleet Management leadership team.
In your role, you embody The Uniper way by living our values in your every day work - leading by example, fostering trust and inspiring other through collaboration and integrity.
What will you work with?
• Strategic Leadership: Act as the process owner for Uniper Nuclear strategy process, collaborating with the management team to develop and implement business and asset strategies.
• Market Insight: Incorporate Nuclear and energy market developments into Uniper Nuclear business strategy through active and continuous market insight activities.
• Execution and Follow-Up: Oversee the overall execution and follow-up of Uniper Nuclear strategic plan, identifying and communicating strategic risks.
• Benchmarking Strategy: Develop the Internal/External Benchmarking strategy and coordinate all its elements.
You will be an integrated part of the leadership team for the company and report to the Managing Director of Sydkraft Nuclear Power. In Anders Bengtsson, you find a leader who represent Unipers values like empowerment and trust. Anders is perceptive, present, and pragmatic and leads with empathy, giving you space to drive and thrive in your role.
Uniper is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure and our operations are covered by, among other things, rules related to protective security, export control and nuclear non-proliferation.
We will therefore carry out security clearance of all positions and complement with register control for security classified positions, according to the Protection Security Act. Uniper is part of Sweden 's vital societal functions and critical infrastructure which is why this position may be subject to wartime placement.
Health and drug tests are performed if applicable.
Your profile
We want you to be strategic visionary with the ability to envision and articulate a strategic outlook for the business and translate it into actionable plans. You demonstrate a leadership with strong interpersonal skills and with the ability to collaborate effectively across diverse groups. You have an analytical mindset and the ability to make data-driven decisions and conduct financial analysis.
To succeed in this role you are strong in building trusting relationships and master the art of setting demands and challenge the operation in a humble way.
Requirement:
• Academic university degree in engineering, business, or other for the role relevant field.
• Experience from strategy development and implementation.
• Proven track record of leading successful strategic projects.
• Strong leadership experience, communication, and team management skills, fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment.
• Ability to compile and lead presentations that demonstrate and explain strategy and insights to stakeholder in and outside the organization.
• Excellent language and communication skills in English.
Desired skills:
• Previous experience from the energy sector and/or management consulting.
• Personnel responsibility
• Project management / coordination experience
