Head of Marketing with Strategic Vision
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2024-06-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval is looking for
Head of Marketing with Strategic Vision
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
About Us
Alfa Laval is a world-leading, global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. With these as its base, Alfa Laval aims to help enhance the productivity and competitiveness of its customers in various industries throughout the world. We understand their challenges and deliver sustainable products and solutions that meet their requirements - mainly in energy, food and the marine industry.
We have ambitious goals in all our divisions, from investing in key technologies to our commitment to a more sustainable world. You can read more in our annual report.
About the job
Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers (BU BFB) is now looking for Head of Marketing with Strategic Vision. This position will be part of the BU BFB Management Team and will report to the BU BFB President. As Head of Marketing with Strategic Vision, you will be responsible for translating market trends into actionable growth scenarios to secure a profitable organic growth and strong position for our products offering, by maximizing opportunities to develop products to deliver customer value.
Key responsibilities will be:
*
Develop the strategic marketing plan to drive overall marketing activities, in alignment with the business growth and the market trends.
*
Conduct in-depth market research and competitive intelligence to collect and secure a clear understanding of customer needs, industry trends and competitors.
*
Analyze sales and marketing metrics and utilize them to forecast market trends, to gain valuable insights to set long-terms plan and track changes in the market, nurturing business for sustainable growth.
*
Identify new opportunities within the marketplace by generating innovative ideas to promote our products.
*
Ensure cross-functional collaboration between marketing, sales, product development, and other departments.
*
Coordinate the activities of other marketing team members, conduct performance reviews, and provide additional training as needed.
Frequent travels are part of the job for internal and external meetings, est. 50 days of travels yearly. You will be placed in Lund (Sweden) .
Who you are
We are looking for you who are self-motivated and enjoys achieving agreed and ambitious targets. You have the ability to see the big picture, without missing out on the critical details. You have high standards and lead naturally by example. Your communication and networking skills are very strong, as well as your interpersonal skills and the use of the English language is natural to you.
What you know
You have a Master 's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or another related field. You have a solid career of 7-10 years of proven experience in high leadership roles related to strategic marketing withing B2B businesses. We trust you have demonstrated experience in creating and executing high-performing marketing strategies complimented by excellent market analysis skills. You are exceptionally good at holding presentations and driving complex negotiation conversations.
What's in it for you?
We believe in diversity and equal career opportunities and encourage people to take charge of their own personal development. We offer a challenging position in an open, global, and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
This position offers a great opportunity for a senior commercial person with technical competencies within BFB applications to further develop and opportunity to show results in an untapped market for an offering with a good product fit.
For more information, please contact:
Malgorzata Moczynska, BU President,
Tanja Sukaj, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union Information, please contact:
Bodil Arvidsson, Akademikerna +460730696343
Bror Garcia Lantz, Union +46708477026
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
We are looking forward to hearing from you soon so send your application without delay. Please note, applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "b3523396ebd37c68". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
8743693