Head of Marketing Planning and Strategic Projects
Dometic Holding AB / Administratörsjobb / Solna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Solna
2024-12-02
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dometic Holding AB i Solna
About the position
Dometic is a global market leader in the outdoor mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in the outdoor, their home or in professional applications.
Dometic is on an exciting journey. We have set an ambitious vision and are on a mission to empower more people to connect with nature. And we need more people to join the Global Marketing team to help us achieve that ambition.
As Head of Marketing Planning and Strategic Projects at Dometic you will play a key role in driving Dometic's marketing strategy and planning to ensure alignment with overall business and brand strategy. This is a senior and broad marketing role where you will lead strategic initiatives while collaborating with key stakeholders across the global organization. The position has high strategic height and requires an action oriented profile, with strong commercial mindset and a solid customer centric approach.
The role is positioned at the HQ office in Stockholm, Solna Strand and you report to our Head of Global Marketing.
Your main responsibilities
- Lead and execute the global marketing strategy and planning process that integrates all segments' efforts to create yearly marketing plans.
- Align strategic priorities and identify key opportunities to drive impact in the market.
- Collaborate closely with product management to ensure marketing alignment with product strategy, key priorities and road maps.
- Work with Product Management and Sales to refine GTM processes and ways of working for optimal commercial impact.
- Analyse market, industry trends, competitive landscape and customer insights to inform marketing strategies.
- Support global Brand integration of acquired companies.
- Lead, coordinate and execute best in class Brand partnerships and collaboration strategy for business impact and growth.
- Track marketing execution, relevant KPIs and progress to drive continuous improvements.
- Deliver key global marketing initiatives to drive brand and business impact.
- Drive collaboration and joint projects for enhanced impact - provide strategic direction and support.
What do we offer?
You are offered a key role in a dynamic, fast paced and global environment joining a team with great ambitions for our brand and company.
A suitable background would be at least 10 years of relevant experience from a similar position in brand management, working in international environments with global consumer lifestyle brands, ideally in the outdoor space and/or consumer electronics - as well as possessing the following qualifications and experiences:
- Degree within Marketing, Business or related field.
- Proven experience in marketing strategy and planning, with focus on collaboration and joint projects, preferably from a global headquarter position.
- Experience from successfully building global brands.
- Holistic brand management experience - ensuring all elements of the marketing mix drive the desired brand position in the marketplace.
- Deep understanding of consumer behavior, market trends and emerging technologies - with passion for innovation and creativity.
- Excellent project management skills and ability to track and analyze KPIs for informed decision making.
- In addition to B2C, experience in B2B marketing is a plus.
- Experience in building and executing strong brand partnerships/collaborations - as well as experience in brand integration processes during M&A activities is a plus.
- Fluent in reading, writing and speaking English. Bilingual in Swedish is a plus.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess the following skills, competencies & characteristics:
- You are a strategic thinker, with the ability to have a holistic perspective in building marketing strategies connected to business strategy and commercial impact.
- A strong commercial mindset with focus on driving profitable growth.
- A team player - you naturally connect and build strong relationships with key stakeholders, both within and outside the organization.
- You have the ability to communicate clearly and persuasively - demonstrating strong leadership skills, that you use to inspire and engage the organization across functions and geographies.
- You are interested in outdoor lifestyle, design, future trends and technology.
Dometic's Core Values
To thrive and succeed in this role, you understand the importance of our core values - Together We build our future, We play to win, We embrace change and We walk the talk; these values reflect the heart and soul of Dometic and they define what it takes to work here and how we do things.
Dometic operates with a 4+1 policy, 4 days per week in the office and the possibility to work 1 day per week remotely. We see the social aspect of being in the office, meeting colleagues, having short coffee break interactions or a quick face to face meeting as key to success as we become more productive and fast paced in terms of problem solving, learning, cross functional collaboration and not the least in a way to have fun at work!
Are you our next team member? Then we would love to see your application. Selection is being made on a running basis, so please send through your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment, please contact Karin Fryklund, Talent Acquisition Manager at karin.fryklund@dometic.com
In this recruitment, personality and logical test will be used as part of the process.
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, and Other Applications. Dometic employs approximately 8.000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 27.8 billion (USD 2.6 billion) in 2023 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dometic Holding AB
(org.nr 556677-7370), https://www.dometic.com/en-se/outdoor Arbetsplats
Dometic Jobbnummer
9040813