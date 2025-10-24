Head Of Manufacturing Assembly
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As Head of Manufacturing Assembly, you will take full ownership of all the electronic and mechanical assembly flows, within the Fighter Core Capabilities Production unit, based in Järfälla. You will lead a high-performing management team of five line-managers, with full accountability for the operational performance of all electronic and mechanical assembly operations.
Your organization will include both blue-collar team members (electrical and mechanical assemblers / technicians) and white-collar professionals (Production Engineers), reflecting the broad scope of your leadership responsibilities. You will also have full-time access to a dedicated support team, consisting of Industrialization Engineers, Quality Engineers, and a Production Planner - ensuring you have the resources to drive efficiency, quality, and continuous improvement across the board.
As Head of Manufacturing assembly, your daily work requires excellent communication skills, as you will engage with a wide range of internal stakeholders. While your primary focus will be your managers and colleagues within Production Järfälla, you will also interact with other departments within Surveillance and the business unit Fighter Core Capabilities.
To succeed in this role, you must combine strategic thinking with a hands-on focus on daily operations and performance. You thrive in transformation and change management, with a passion for optimizing processes, enhancing efficiency, and adapting to evolving internal and external conditions.
Lastly, you are committed to fostering a culture that is innovative, fast-paced, agile, and service-minded, one that challenges the status quo and drives transformation with energy and persistence.
Your responsibilities in short:
* Translating Saab, Surveillance and Production strategies into clear and well-communicated targets for your organization.
* Leading according to Saab 's organizational values.
* Full responsibility for results within your area, which includes safety and health, performance, quality, delivery capacity, efficiency and finance.
* Coaching and development of abilities and competences in your team and by so growing your staff to take on more complex and demanding tasks.
* Empower your employees through value driven leadership.
* Develop efficient ways of working within your area, implement best practices, and drive continuous improvements.
* Maintain and develop relations to all relevant stakeholders.
Your profile
We envision a management team where each member contributes with their individual experiences and skills to create an effective and dynamic environment. You will have managerial responsibility for an underlying structure, which means that you are required to have the ability to lead through your managers. Structured and strategic mind set to achieve short- and long-term targets. You are a confident communicator and lead by values, visions and goals, and are a leader that make changes happen - together with your team.
As a person, you are positive, structured, curious and self-driven. You have the ability to identify each team member's strengths and contribution as well as different individual needs to make him or her perform on top of their potential.
Required skills:
* Master of Science in Engineering, adequate educational or equal working experience
* Skills to combine strategic thinking with operational actions
* Strong business understanding and customer focus
* Proven ability and interest in leading (leading leaders), developing and challenging the organisation, management teams and employees
* Minimum three years of leadership experience within a relevant area
* Skilled in communications
* Excellent skills in spoken and written Swedish and English
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
