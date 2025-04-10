Head of Maintenance to Knystaforsen
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Chefsjobb / Hylte Visa alla chefsjobb i Hylte
2025-04-10
, Värnamo
, Alvesta
, Ljungby
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Hylte
, Växjö
, Jönköping
, Halmstad
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Head of Maintenance to our client Knystaforsen. This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. The restaurant is located in in Rydöbruk, Halland.
About the company:
Knystaforsen is a Michelin starred restaurant located in the countryside in Rydöbruk, Halland. Our guests travel far to visit with us, to experience a dinner and stay in tune with nature. We like to welcome our guests as friends, and in connection with our restaurant we have 15 guests rooms, decorated in a low key luxe style. All of us who work here are dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences for our guests - which requires an extraordinary level of perfection, regardless of whether we work as chefs, waiters, managers or cleaners.
About the role:
We are looking for an extraordinary person to join and manage our cleaning team. A strong physique and a presentable appearance is required, as well as an extraordinary attention to detail. As Head of Maintenance your primary tasks will include:
• Daily cleaning of our hotel rooms and restaurant. We are open 4 days a week; Thursday to Sunday, so the work will primarily be on these days.
• Occasional window cleaning and ironing
• Scheduling and managing the cleaning department for the restaurant and hotel. You will be the manager of 6-7 part time colleagues.
• Ordering bed linen and other supplies needed for the hotel
• Replying to guest emails
• Checking in guests
• Continuously improving the standard in order to ensure an unforgettable stay for our guests
Your Profile:
Required Skills:
• Fluency in English, since English is our work language
• At least 5 years experience with cleaning
• A high level of IT skills
• A very high level of attention to detail
Interested?
If you are up for the challenge and think it suits you, we 'd like to hear from you. Apply today, the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Daniella Famili daniella.famili@multimind.se 070-815 28 03 Jobbnummer
9279510