Head of IT Service Desk
2025-02-26
About the role
Are you ready to make an impact on a global scale? As our Global head of IT Service Desk, you'll lead a diverse and talented team, ensuring seamless IT operations across all our European offices. Your mission: to lead the IT Service Desk in delivering exceptional support, optimizing processes, and enhancing user satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities
Manage a geographically dispersed team of IT specialists, fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing.
Promote teamwork and cross-border cooperation to achieve shared goals.
Monitor and optimize KPIs such as ticket resolution times, SLAs, and user satisfaction.
Act as the escalation point during critical incidents, coordinating swift and effective responses.
Maximize the potential of IT tools like Jira ITSM and Microsoft Teams, integrating AI and smart features.
Develop and implement strategies to enhance IT support, focusing on efficiency and remote capabilities.
Oversee staffing, tools, and vendor services, balancing cost-efficiency with exceptional service delivery.
Profile
To thrive and succeed in this role, we believe you have:
A strong background in IT support or management, with proven success in driving both tactical and strategic improvements.
Familiarity with ITIL frameworks and experience managing operations in large organizations or MSP environments.
Expertise in tools like Jira, Microsoft Entra, Intune, and Active Directory, with a forward-thinking approach to integrating AI solutions.
Exceptional leadership skills to inspire and manage a geographically dispersed team, fostering collaboration and innovation.
Outstanding communication abilities to engage effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
A strategic, data-driven mindset with the vision and expertise to deliver impactful IT solutions that drive business success.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gant AB
115 56 STOCKHOLM
