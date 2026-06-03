Head of information security
Saab Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2026-06-03
, Mjölby
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We believe that progress and opportunities are best created together. Welcome to a place where collaboration makes a difference.
Your role
At Saab Aeronautics, security is at the core of everything we do. Our mission is to protect people, assets, and reputation - enabling sustainable business growth in a global and complex security environment while contributing to a safer society.
We are now looking for a Head of Information Security to lead and develop our information security capabilities across Aeronautics. This is a high-impact leadership role where you will define the strategic direction for information- and cybersecurity, ensure regulatory compliance, and strengthen our resilience in a complex and highly regulated environment.
In this role, you hold the overall responsibility for governance, risk and compliance (GRC) within information- and cybersecurity. You will ensure that Saab Aeronautics has the right conditions to meet both current and future business needs, while maintaining compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and internal policies.
Your scope includes:
• Information Security and Cyber Security
• IT Security and COMSEC
• Supply Chain Security
• Security Offices in Linköping (Tannefors) and Arboga
• Data Protection Officer (DPO) function
You will lead a team of highly skilled security specialists and officers and report to the Head of Security Aeronautics, while being a key member of the Aeronautics Security Management Team.
The role requires close collaboration across Saab, including other business areas, business units, IT, Information Management, and corporate security functions.
Key responsibilities
• Lead and develop the information security organization
• Define strategic direction, goals and roadmaps
• Ensure governance, risk management and compliance
• Represent security internally and externally
• Lead risk analyses and incident management
• Deliver security training and awareness
• Support crisis management activities
Your profile
You are a confident and collaborative leader with strong integrity and the ability to build trust across all levels of the organization. You combine strategic thinking with operational understanding and are comfortable navigating complex, regulated environments.
You are structured, proactive, and business-oriented, with a strong ability to translate security requirements into value for the organization.
Given Saab's international presence, you are comfortable working in both national and global contexts.
Required qualifications
University degree in Information Security, Cyber Security, IT, or equivalent experience
Senior experience in information/cyber security (typically 8-10+ years for this level)
Proven leadership experience in a CISO, senior security, or equivalent role
Leadership experience, e.g. as line manager or project/program manager
Proven experience in GRC, risk analysis, and incident management
Strong knowledge of relevant standards and frameworks (e.g. ISO 27000, NIST, CMMC)
Experience working with classified information
Solid understanding of applicable laws, regulations, and protective security requirements (Sweden)
Experience in threat analysis and investigations
Strong ability to produce formal reports and documentation
Excellent communication skills (Swedish and English)
Swedish driving license (B)
Meritorious
Certifications such as CISSP or CISM
Experience from the defense, aerospace, or other regulated industries
Experience leading transformation or maturity programs
Experience working in global organizations
Experience delivering training and awareness programs
Location & requirements
Based in Linköping with travel required. Swedish citizenship and security clearance required.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas Gata (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB linus.lindersjo@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9945726