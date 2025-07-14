Head of Global Quality & Technical Training
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups - and we're just getting started. At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world-class products and solutions for forest, park, garden, and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems. We're shaping the future, and we want you to be part of it.
We're currently hiring a Head of Global Quality & Technical Training to lead and elevate our global aftermarket service operations.
About the Role
You'll be part of the Global Aftermarket management team within the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division, reporting directly to the VP Global Aftermarket, Services & Quality. This team is focused on customer satisfaction and operational excellence across quality assurance, technical support, and training.
We're looking for a hands-on, strategic leader to drive and improve our global quality, warranty, and support operations. You will play a key role in shaping the way we serve our customers and partners long after the initial sale. You'll also collaborate closely with stakeholders across product, engineering, and manufacturing to ensure alignment and impact.
What You'll Do
Lead daily operations in quality assurance, warranty handling, and technical support with an emphasis on service excellence.
Lead and mentor a team of experienced managers across support, training, and quality functions in a global setting.
Analyze KPIs related to warranty performance, support responsiveness, and training impact. Use data to inform strategic and tactical improvements.
Establish and refine structured escalation and feedback loops to address recurring product issues.
Improve workflows, tools, and service processes to enhance customer experience and reduce cost.
Ensure the availability and accuracy of service training and documentation.
Act as the voice of the customer in cross-functional discussions with R&D, Product, and Manufacturing teams.
Contribute to broader aftermarket planning and initiatives globally.
About You
You know how to build trust, lead teams, and drive improvement - all while keeping the customer at the center. You bring structure and clarity to complex challenges, and you know how to translate technical data into action. You're curious, pragmatic, and thrive in a fast-moving, cross-functional environment.
In addition, you bring:
Proven leadership experience in quality, warranty, or technical support within a technical or manufacturing environment. Leading cross-functional teams in a global or regional setting with direct people management responsibilities.
A strong analytical mindset and the ability to convert data into action.
Familiarity with quality methodologies (e.g. ISO, FMEA, RCA) and continuous improvement tools (e.g. PDCA, 8D).
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Experience with ERP, CRM, and warranty systems.
B.Sc. in a relevant field.
Experience working with international teams and across time zones is a plus.
Location
This position is based in Sweden. Our preferred location is Huskvarna, where most of the team is located, but we are also open to candidates based at our other sites in Stockholm or Jonsered. We offer a hybrid work model with 2-3 days per week in the office.
Your Application
We're keeping the job listing open all summer! That said, we're currently on vacation and will start reviewing applications once we're back in August. Thanks for your patience - we're excited to hear from you!
If you have any questions, please contact recruitment partner Johan Odelfelt at johan.odelfelt@husqvarnagroup.com
Winning Through Culture
At Husqvarna Group, we believe business is about people. Our culture values bold ideas, strong commitment, and teamwork. We grow and succeed together.
Our Core Values:
Bold - We challenge the status quo and innovate.
Dedicated - We are passionate, resilient, and driven.
Care - We support each other and make a positive impact.
Ready to take the lead in quality and support at a company with global reach and deep roots? Let's shape the future together. https://www.husqvarnagroup.com/en/our-culture Så ansöker du
